Ramsey Theory Group CEO Dan Herbatschek Announces Ashutosh Sharma Appointed to Head of Engineering

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramsey Theory Group (RTG), a multidisciplinary technology firm spanning software development, artificial intelligence, quantitative analysis, IT & cybersecurity, digital marketing, and product development, today announced the appointment of Ashutosh Sharma as Head of Engineering.

Sharma has been a key contributor within RTG’s engineering organization, most recently serving as a Senior Software Engineer, where he helped deliver production software and AI-enabled solutions across the firm’s portfolio. In his new role, Sharma will lead RTG’s new hiring and engineering execution across client engagements and internal product initiatives—strengthening delivery rigor, scaling core engineering practices, and accelerating the development of secure, high-performance systems.

“Engineering is the backbone of every durable technology company—where vision becomes reality through craftsmanship, discipline, and systems thinking,” said Dan Herbatschek, Founder & CEO of Ramsey Theory Group. “Ashutosh has consistently demonstrated the technical judgment and leadership temperament required to scale our engineering capabilities as we expand our product footprint and deepen our work in AI, security, and enterprise software.”

“As RTG continues to grow, our mandate is to build systems that are not only effective, but resilient—architectured for real-world constraints and long-term maintainability,” said Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Engineering. “I’m excited to partner with our teams across the company to further elevate engineering standards and execution velocity, while staying grounded in the curiosity and integrity that define RTG’s culture.”

Sharma’s promotion underscores a broader strategic shift at Ramsey Theory Group to prioritize organizational agility and elite talent acquisition in an increasingly fast changing tech landscape. By elevating internal leaders who possess both deep technical expertise and a forward-looking mindset, RTG is positioning itself to rapidly adapt to market shifts, particularly in the realms of generative AI and automated systems. This move marks the first in a series of initiatives aimed at scaling a world-class engineering team capable of meeting the demands of a fast-changing global economy.

About Ramsey Theory Group

Founded by CEO Dan Herbatschek, New York-based Ramsey Theory Capital, operating as Ramsey Theory Group, is a diversified technology company focused on building and scaling AI-driven platforms that power mission-critical enterprise operations. It has additional offices in Los Angeles and New Jersey. The firm delivers advanced artificial intelligence, data engineering, automation, and digital transformation solutions across healthcare, field service, logistics, automotive, and digital commerce markets.

Its portfolio includes Erdos Technologies, Erdos Digital, Erdos Tracks, Erdos Logistics, Erdos Medical, and Eunifi—each designed to help organizations move beyond experimentation to deploy AI at scale with measurable operational, financial, and customer-experience impact.

With a focus on practical AI adoption, governance-ready architecture, and real-world outcomes, Ramsey Theory Capital partners with organizations to modernize workflows, automate complex decision-making, and turn data into durable competitive advantage.

Media Contact

Ria Romano, Partner

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

Tel. 786-290-6413

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f9a2f07-775e-41f3-b2f6-792ab7b869b8