AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q4 and 12m of 2025 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators
Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 12 months of 2025 compared to 12 months of 2024 and 31.12.2025 compared to 31.12.2024 were as follows:
|in thousands of EUR
|12m 2025
|12m 2024
|Change
|Revenue
|55 466
|58 070
|-4.5%
|Gross Profit
|29 262
|34 278
|-14.6%
|Operating profit
|10 435
|17 248
|-39.5%
|EBITDA
|13 878
|20 316
|-31.7%
|Net profit for the period
|10 034
|13 673
|-26.6%
|Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company
|9 229
|12 366
|-25.4%
|Earnings per share (EUR)
|0,26
|0,34
|-23.5%
|Operating cash flow for the period
|8 170
|10 092
|-19.0%
|in thousands of EUR
|31.12.2025
|31.12.2024
|Change
|Total assets
|93 847
|84 489
|11.1%
|Total current assets
|79 659
|70 871
|12.4%
|Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
|76 768
|65 993
|16.3%
|Cash and cash equivalents
|6 639
|7 683
|-13.6%
|Short-term deposits over 3 months
|38 311
|32 007
|19.7%
|Margin analysis, %
|12m 2025
|12m 2024
|Change
|Gross profit
|52.8
|59.0
|-10.5%
|Operating profit
|18.8
|29.7
|-36.7%
|EBITDA
|25.0
|35.0
|-28.6%
|Net profit
|18.1
|23.5
|-23.0%
|Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
|16.6
|21.3
|-22.1%
|Financial ratios, %
|31.12.2025
|31.12.2024
|Change
|ROA
|10.0
|15.8
|-36.7%
|ROE
|12.5
|20.6
|-39.3%
|Price to earnings ratio (P/E)
|4.9
|3.0
|63.3%
|Current ratio
|8.6
|6.6
|30.3%
|Quick ratio
|5.2
|4.0
|30.0%
Financial performance
The Group`s sales amounted 55 466 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2025, representing a 4.5% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale decreased by 13.3%, measured in EUR.
The Group’s gross profit during 12 months of 2025 amounted to 29 262 thousand EUR and decrease by 14.6% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 12 months of 2025 decreased by 10.5% compared to 12 months of 2024. The cost of sold goods increased by 10.1%.
Consolidated operating profit for 12 months of 2025 amounted to 10 435 thousand EUR, compared to 17 248 thousand EUR for 12 months of 2024, decrease by 39.5%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 18.8% for 12 months of 2025 (29.7% for 12 months of 2024). Consolidated EBITDA for 12 months of 2025 decreased by 31.7% and amounted to 13 878 thousand EUR, which is 25.0% in margin terms (20 316 thousand EUR and 35.0% for 12 months of 2024).
Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2025 amounted 9 229 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 12 366 thousand EUR for 12 months of 2024, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2025 was 16.6% against net profit margin 21.3% for 12 months of 2024.
Financial position
As of 31 December 2025, consolidated assets amounted to 93 847 thousand EUR representing increase by 11.1% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2024.
Trade and other receivables increased by 123 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2024 and amounted to 1 329 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2025. Inventory balance increased by 2 932 thousand EUR and amounted to 31 237 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2025.
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 10 775 thousand EUR and amounted to 76 768 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2025. Current liabilities decreased by 1 414 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2025.
Investments
During 12 months of 2025 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 805 thousand EUR, in previous year same 942 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.
Personnel
As of 31 December 2025, the Group employed 1 639 employees, including 552 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2024 there were 1 655 employees, including 518 people in retail operations.
Total salaries and related taxes during 12 months of 2025 amounted 15 799 thousand EUR (14 155 thousand EUR in 12 months 2024). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 939 thousand EUR.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|in thousands of EUR
|Note
|31.12.2025
|31.12.2024
|Unaudited
|Audited
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2
|6 639
|7 683
|Short-term deposits over 3 months
|2
|38 311
|32 007
|Trade and other receivables
|3
|1 329
|1 206
|Prepayments and other tax receivables
|3
|2 106
|1 603
|Other assets
|37
|67
|Inventories
|4
|31 237
|28 305
|Total current assets
|79 659
|70 871
|Non-current assets
|Non-current receivables
|313
|271
|Investments in associates
|97
|92
|Investments in other shares
|221
|208
|Deferred tax asset
|3 656
|3 347
|Intangible assets
|658
|649
|Investment property
|859
|837
|Property, plant and equipment
|5
|8 384
|8 214
|Total non-current assets
|14 188
|13 618
|TOTAL ASSETS
|93 847
|84 489
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Current lease liabilities
|2 519
|2 252
|Trade and other payables
|6
|5 506
|7 031
|Tax liabilities
|1 267
|1 423
|Total current liabilities
|9 292
|10 706
|Non-current liabilities
|Deferred tax liability
|0
|715
|Non-current lease liabilities
|3 389
|3 694
|Non-current provisions
|45
|43
|Total non-current liabilities
|3 434
|4 452
|Total liabilities
|12 726
|15 158
|Equity
|Share capital
|7
|3 600
|3 600
|Share premium
|4 967
|4 967
|Statutory reserve capital
|1 306
|1 306
|Unrealised exchange rate differences
|-18 949
|-20 495
|Retained earnings
|85 844
|76 615
|Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
|76 768
|65 993
|Non-controlling interest
|4 353
|3 338
|Total equity
|81 121
|69 331
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|93 847
|84 489
Consolidated Income Statement
|in thousands of EUR
|Note
|4Q 2025
|4Q 2024
|12m 2025
|12m 2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Revenue from contracts with customers
|9
|11 087
|11 581
|55 466
|58 070
|Cost of goods sold
|-6 055
|-4 535
|-26 204
|-23 792
|Gross Profit
|5 032
|7 046
|29 262
|34 278
|Distribution expenses
|-3 433
|-2 637
|-13 094
|-11 360
|Administrative expenses
|-1 635
|-1 441
|-5 635
|-4 981
|Other operating income
|391
|91
|651
|269
|Other operating expenses
|-178
|-263
|-749
|-958
|Operating profit
|177
|2 796
|10 435
|17 248
|Currency exchange income/(expense)
|404
|-458
|1 141
|-873
|Other finance income/(expenses)
|147
|455
|494
|856
|Net finance income
|551
|-3
|1 635
|-17
|Profit (loss) from associates using equity method
|3
|-2
|-10
|14
|Profit before tax
|731
|2 791
|12 060
|17 245
|Income tax expense
|318
|177
|-2 026
|-3 572
|Profit for the period
|1 049
|2 968
|10 034
|13 673
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the Parent company
|948
|2 655
|9 229
|12 366
|Non-controlling interest
|101
|313
|805
|1 307
|Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR)
|8
|0,03
|0,07
|0,26
|0,34
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|in thousands of EUR
|Note
|4Q 2025
|4Q 2024
|12m 2025
|12m 2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Profit for the period
|1 049
|2 968
|10 034
|13 673
|Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
|Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|1 301
|-445
|1 756
|-602
|Total other comprehensive income for the period
|1 301
|-445
|1 756
|-602
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|2 350
|2 523
|11 790
|13 071
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the Parent company
|2 096
|2 252
|10 775
|11 873
|Non-controlling interest
|254
|271
|1 015
|1 198
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|in thousands of EUR
|Note
|12m 2025
|12m 2024
|Cash flow from operating activities
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Profit for the period
|10 034
|13 673
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets
|3 443
|3 068
|Share of profit of equity accounted investees
|10
|-14
|Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment
|61
|7
|Net finance income / costs
|-1 635
|17
|Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables
|23
|-18
|Provision for inventories
|1 732
|91
|Income tax expense
|2 026
|3 572
|Change in inventories
|-2 034
|-5 598
|Change in trade and other receivables
|-295
|-356
|Change in trade and other payables
|-2 217
|526
|Interest paid
|-7
|-54
|Income tax paid
|-2 971
|-4 822
|Net cash flow from operating activities
|8 170
|10 092
|Cash flow from investing activities
|Interest received
|1 335
|1 391
|Dividends received
|12
|8
|Purchase of other financial investments
|-62 530
|-62 500
|Proceeds from other financial investments
|56 330
|30 700
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|-58
|22
|Loans granted
|-11
|0
|Proceeds from repayments of loans granted
|11
|29
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|-805
|-942
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|-60
|-147
|Net cash flow from investing activities
|-5 776
|-31 439
|Cash flow from financing activities
|Proceeds from borrowings
|500
|4 000
|Repayment of borrowings
|-500
|-4 000
|Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
|-2 553
|-2 318
|Interest paid on lease liabilities
|-900
|-739
|Dividends paid
|0
|-603
|Net cash flow from financing activities
|-3 453
|-3 660
|Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|-1 059
|-25 007
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
|2
|7 683
|32 878
|Effect of translation to presentation currency
|654
|-23
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
|2
|-639
|-165
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
|6 639
|7 683
AS Silvano Fashion Group
Phone: +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashion.com
Attachment