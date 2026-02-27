MiroTrade Founder Vincent Wong Announces Expanded Import and Export Management Services for U.S. Manufacturers

New York, NY , Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid rising global trade volatility and shifting regulatory frameworks, MiroTrade founder Vincent Wong announced on February 25 that the B2B import/export service company will now offer a full suite of trade management services for US manufacturers. The company’s import/export services have been upgraded to include end-to-end international trade support, improving the process for U.S. businesses.

MiroTrade, an international trade company headquartered in New York, specializes in connecting buyers and sellers a cross borders. Its services ease challenges with international shipments and make cross-border trade as frictionless as possible. Using its industry expertise and a growing network of trusted partners, MiroTrade connects buyers with verified suppliers, manages end-to-end logistics, and ensures every transaction meets the highest standards of transparency and efficiency.

With the recent expansion, MiroTrade’s services now include end-to-end import and export assistance, including documentation, compliance and freight coordination. MiroTrade also assists clients with identifying, vetting, and onboarding international suppliers.

“Beyond sourcing, we now coordinate supplier communication, product oversight, freight logistics, custom documentation, and cross-border compliance,” says Wong. “From the client's standpoint, we take care of the entire process, meaning there are fewer intermediaries. For clients, this means they can hold one partner accountable, with less risk and higher margin protection throughout the trade process.”

A 2024 study found that about 75% of small- to medium-sized businesses rely on trade. Yet, in an era of global trade volatility and regulatory shifts, many business leaders struggle with this aspect of their business. Changes in regulations and trade policy can leave business owners and managers scrambling to find new suppliers or shipping options. Some struggle to rebound from freight instability. Others may want to pursue different trade partnerships, but have difficulty exploring the international marketplace.

“Our expansion helps us to solve these challenges for clients,” says Wong. “We can often find solutions to difficulties they’ve been struggling with for months. When we manage a company’s B2B import/export services for them, the owner or manager is free to focus on their core products or services.”

About MiroTrade

Founded by Vincent Wong, MiroTrade is a New York-based international trade company providing B2B import/export management services for U.S. manufacturers and global partners. The firm specializes in supplier sourcing, compliance oversight, customs coordination, and freight logistics management.

For more information, please visit mirotrade.co.