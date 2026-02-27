Apogee Minerals Announces Resignation of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Minerals Ltd. (“Apogee” or the “Company”) (TSXV: APMI) announces that Mr. Jordan Trimble and Mr. Nick Findler have resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately, in order to focus on their other professional commitments.

The Company thanks Mr. Trimble and Mr. Findler for their valuable contributions and service to the Company and wishes them continued success in their future endeavors. Further updates regarding the composition of the Board will be provided as appropriate.

About Apogee Minerals Ltd.:

Apogee Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused in Canada. Our goal is to build shareholder value through mineral project acquisitions and advancement, as well as new mineral discoveries.

To find out more about Apogee Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: APMI) visit the Company’s website:

www.apogeemineralsltd.com

Apogee Minerals Ltd.

“Tim Fernback”

Tim Fernback

Interim CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Apogee Minerals Ltd.

Nicholas Coltura, Director

Email: ncoltura@sentinelmarket.com

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.