LGI Homes Expands in the Seattle Market with Grand Opening of Meadow Brook

PUYALLUP, Wash., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, INC. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced the Grand Opening of Meadow Brook, a new community in Puyallup, Washington. Featuring upgraded homes from the $500s, Meadow Brook expands the Company’s presence in the Seattle market and delivers new housing opportunities in a highly sought-after area near Tacoma.

“We’re excited for the Grand Opening of Meadow Brook in Puyallup, where we’ve had a strong history of success with four previous communities,” stated Zachary Penrod, Vice President of Sales for Seattle. “We’re introducing five new three-story floor plans, each featuring the upgrades and designer finishes included in our CompleteHome Plus™ package.”

Meadow Brook features a collection of 53 brand-new three-, four-, and five-bedroom homes ranging from approximately 1,491 to 2,544 square feet, including both single-family and duplex options. Every home will include LGI Homes’ signature CompleteHome™ Plus package, showcasing a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, 42-inch designer wood cabinetry, sprawling quartz countertops, luxury-vinyl flooring, two-inch faux wood blinds, attached two-car garages complete with a Wi-Fi-enabled door opener, plus other designer touches all included at no extra cost.

Buyers can choose from a variety of floor plans to suit their lifestyle needs:

Benton: 3 bed / 2.5 bath, 1,491 sq. ft.

3 bed / 2.5 bath, 1,491 sq. ft. Carnation: 4 bed / 3.5 bath, 1,676 sq. ft.

4 bed / 3.5 bath, 1,676 sq. ft. Evergreen: 4 bed / 2.5 bath, 2,027 sq. ft.

4 bed / 2.5 bath, 2,027 sq. ft. Gregory: 4 bed / 2.5 bath, 2,201 sq. ft.

4 bed / 2.5 bath, 2,201 sq. ft. Summerwood: 5 bed / 3.5 bath, 2,544 sq. ft.





Adding to the appeal, Meadow Brook is ideally situated near Highway 161, providing residents with convenient access to major employers, premier shopping destinations, dining and entertainment throughout Puyallup and nearby Tacoma. Complementing its prime location, the community features sought-after amenities including walking trails, picnic areas and disc golf holes, offering homeowners opportunities for recreation just steps from home.

“As a Puyallup resident myself, I can confidently say this community stands out both in the quality of homes we are offering and in its exceptional location,” stated Penrod. “From highly rated schools and numerous shopping and dining options to convenient freeway access and commuter rail service that reaches downtown Seattle in approximately 45 minutes, this is an outstanding place for anyone to call home.”

For more information, customers are encouraged to call (877) 461-0129 ext. 660 or visit LGI Homes.com/MeadowBrook.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74a57a96-9f70-48ff-98f0-379fb9410d52