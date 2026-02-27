Answering the Call: Unity Reed High School Students Train for Lifesaving Careers in Public Safety

MANASSAS, Va., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Unity Reed High School, the public safety specialty program is preparing students for high-stakes, lifesaving careers—where every second matters. This two-year, hands-on program provides rigorous training in firefighting and, now for the first time, emergency medical technician (EMT) services, allowing students to graduate as certified cadets ready to serve their communities.

Launched in 2020 as a firefighting specialty program, it has expanded this year to include EMT certification, broadening opportunities for students interested in careers in public safety.

Thirty-two students are currently enrolled in the program, including three young women pursuing careers in a field where women remain underrepresented. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, men made up more than three-quarters of protective service occupations nationwide in 2020, highlighting the importance of creating pathways and representation for young women entering the profession.

Students train under the leadership of two accomplished women in fire and rescue. Captain Meagan Donelan, a 20-year veteran of the Prince William County Fire Department, began teaching firefighting at Unity Reed High in 2023 and now oversees the program. She is joined by Lieutenant Sara Sproule, a military veteran with 18 years at Prince William County Fire and Rescue, who is leading EMT instruction in its inaugural year.

Having built their own careers in traditionally male-dominated fields, both instructors are deeply committed to mentorship, representation, and fostering a supportive environment where every student can thrive.

As Lt. Sproule shares, “You don’t have to be 200 pounds and 6’2” to do this work—and to do it well. You can lead. You can be in charge. You don’t have to be the biggest person out there to make a difference and be heard.”

Capt. Donelan and Lt. Sproule’s leadership is helping inspire the next generation of public safety professionals while broadening representation in the field. Captain Donelan spoke highly of Class of 2024 graduate, Madison Bowman, who completed the program and was hired immediately after graduation to work at the Prince William County Fire Department.

“The cadet program gave me an incredible amount of confidence. If I hadn’t gone through it in my senior year, I don’t believe I would have joined the fire department and been successful so soon after graduation,” said Bowman. “When my counselor first told me about the program, I assumed it would simply be a cool way to spend my senior year. I never imagined it would ultimately shape my career path. The program provided me with invaluable connections, knowledge, and techniques that carried me through recruit school and continue to support me in the field today.”

The program has proven to be invaluable for many PWCS students. Captain Donelan reflects on what sets it apart and the meaningful impact it has on students.

“I hear from people inside and outside Prince William County who are both surprised and impressed that we offer this,” said Captain Donelan. “For many, it’s unheard of that students can complete this level of training during the school year and earn credit for it. What stands out most to me is their growth. When students first walk in, they can be a little uncertain. By the end, they walk taller. They carry themselves with confidence because they know they belong here and that they’re fully capable of doing this work.”

As Unity Reed’s Public Safety Specialty Program continues to grow, it is not only preparing students for careers—it is shaping confident, capable leaders ready to answer the call.

