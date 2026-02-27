Securitize’s Explosive Growth and the $SLINK Narrative Play Positioning Retail Early in the RWA Revolution

New York, NY, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokenization is no longer a future concept. It is the infrastructure upgrade that is reshaping global finance today.





Trillions in real-world assets — real estate, private credit, funds, equities and more — are moving on-chain. Leading this shift is Securitize, the institutional-grade tokenization platform powering BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, partnering with major banks and asset managers, and executing landmark deals such as tokenized luxury resorts.

In the first nine months of 2025 alone, Securitize reported $55.6 million in revenue, an 841% increase year-over-year. Full-year 2024 revenue reached $18.8 million (129% growth), with $4B+ in assets under management as of November 2025. The company has now filed its S-4 registration statement with the SEC for a SPAC merger with Cantor Equity Partners II (Nasdaq: CEPT), targeting a Nasdaq listing under ticker SECZ in the first half of 2026 at a pre-money valuation of approximately $1.25 billion.

While institutions secure early allocations but face long lockup periods, retail investors have historically waited on the sidelines.

$SLINK was created to change that dynamic.

A Clean, Fair-Launched Narrative Token

$SLINK is a pure fair launch on Solana via Pumpfun. Launched with full transparency, it gives the community a straightforward way to follow the Securitize infrastructure story from the earliest stages.

Key conviction signals include:

• 20 million tokens (2% of original supply) permanently burnt via creator-fee buyback from the open market

• Founder @psxagent007 (a Securitize seed investor since 2018) has locked 50% of total supply (500 million $SLINK) for 6 months on-chain

These actions reflect genuine long-term alignment rather than short-term hype.

$SLINK is currently a narrative token only. The founder has publicly outlined the intention to pursue full regulatory registration as a compliant asset-backed token in the future, subject to regulatory approval. Until that process is complete, $SLINK carries no ownership rights, no economic exposure, no yields, and no affiliation with Securitize.

Why This Narrative Matters Now

The RWA sector is experiencing explosive growth. Tokenized market cap has surged dramatically year-over-year, driven by real institutional demand for compliant, liquid, programmable versions of traditional assets.

Securitize is at the center of this shift. Its technology enables fractional ownership, 24/7 trading, and enforceable rights while meeting the strict regulatory standards institutions require. As more assets move on-chain, the platforms with proven infrastructure and blue-chip partnerships are positioned to capture the largest share of value creation.

$SLINK offers the community a transparent, clean micro-cap vehicle to align with this infrastructure leader early — before the broader market fully prices in the coming catalysts.

How to Get $SLINK

Important Disclaimer

$SLINK is a narrative/community token only. Future plans to register as an asset-backed token are subject to regulatory approval and may change. The token currently provides no ownership rights, no economic exposure, no yields, and no affiliation with Securitize. Not a security or investment product. NFA — DYOR. Crypto investments carry high risk; only invest what you can afford to lose.

The infrastructure is winning.

The narrative is just getting started.

Welcome to the next chapter of finance.

