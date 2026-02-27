Nordic Naturals and Kate Turner Discuss Why More Than 80% of Americans Are Falling Short on Omega-3s with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Omega-3 Day approaching on March 3 (03-03), Nordic Naturals conducted a nationwide media tour designed to make consumers pause and reconsider a simple but critical question: Are you getting enough omega-3s?

Research shows that more than 80% of Americans fall short of their omega-3 intake, essential nutrients the body cannot produce on its own.† Busy lifestyles, declining seafood consumption, and modern food habits mean that even people who eat healthily may still be missing a nutrient their bodies need every single day. Nordic Naturals is using this moment to advance the conversation around omega-3s and position itself as the trusted leader in helping Americans close this widespread nutritional gap.

While omega-3s are most associated with supporting heart health, their role in overall wellness is far broader.* EPA and DHA support brain and cognitive function, cellular health, mood, skin health, immune function, and everyday well-being, benefits that many consumers may not fully realize.*

Founded in 1995 by Joar Opheim, whose upbringing in Arctic Norway shaped his belief in the power of pure, fresh fish oil, Nordic Naturals has spent over three decades redefining what consumers should expect from omega-3 supplements. As the #1 selling omega-3 brand in the U.S.‡, the company uses a rigorous manufacturing process that meets or exceeds the strictest international standards for purity, freshness, and low oxidation, delivering products with no fishy aftertaste. Nordic Naturals’ portfolio now spans omega-3s from both fish and algae, probiotics, vitamins, minerals, gummies, and supplements for children and pets, all non-GMO tested and widely available online and at major retailers nationwide.

In advance of Omega-3 Day, Nordic Naturals conducted a nationwide media tour featuring Kate Turner, MA, RD, CPT, nutrition specialist at Nordic Naturals discussing the omega-3 gap, why supplementation matters, and how Nordic Naturals makes hitting your omega-3 goals simple.

For more information, visit www.Nordic.com .

†Murphy RA, et al. BMJ Open. 2021.11

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

‡ Based on Stackline, Nielsen, and SPINS annual sales data in the U.S.

