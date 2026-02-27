IGEL Continues Executive Leadership Expansion with Appointment of Ash Chowdappa as Chief Product & Development Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEL, a global leader in secure endpoint delivery, Adaptive Secure desktop, and the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform for Now and Next, today announced that Ash Chowdappa has joined the company as Chief Product & Development Officer (CPO). His appointment is the latest move in IGEL’s ongoing expansion as the company invests in leadership to support growth across regions and functions. In this role, Chowdappa will oversee IGEL’s product organization and engineering, spanning strategy, product management, design, and execution, as IGEL continues to expand its global business.

Over the past year, IGEL has strengthened key areas of the business with the appointment of Jeff Mitchell as Chief Revenue Officer and John Walsh as Field CTO, Critical Sectors, and has expanded leadership in EMEA with the addition of Peter Goldbrunner, VP of Sales for the DACH region.

These appointments come amid significant global expansion. In 2025, IGEL increased its global workforce by 20%, including team members who joined through the acquisition of Stratodesk, now part of IGEL, though the majority of net new roles were organic additions.

The company also continued its geographic growth, opening a new office in Romania and expanding rapidly across the US and EMEA.

“As IGEL grows, we’re making sure we have the right leadership in place to keep execution strong and always have customers at the center of everything we do,” said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL. “Ash has spent his career building and scaling world-class product and engineering teams. He understands what it takes to deliver innovation that’s practical and global in scope, secure, and built for the real-world needs of enterprise customers. We’re thrilled to welcome him to IGEL.”

Before joining IGEL, Ash held senior leadership roles at Aruba Networks/HPE, Citrix, and ChargePoint, leading global business units generating multi-billion-dollar revenue with teams operating across multiple countries. Ash brings a proven ability to shape product strategy from concept through successful market launch with experience that spans networking, security, cloud, EUC, branch, and OT/IoT technologies, along with enterprise-grade product innovation and delivery.

“IGEL has built a strong reputation for helping customers modernize endpoint computing securely—without adding complexity,” said Mr. Chowdappa, Chief Product & Development Officer (CPO) at IGEL. “I’m excited to join at a time when the company is growing and investing in what’s next. I’m looking forward to working with the product and engineering teams to keep raising the bar on the platform, how we deliver it, and the experience we provide to customers and partners.”

More information about IGEL’s secure endpoint OS, which is designed to help organizations reduce total cost of ownership and strengthen endpoint security, can be found here.

IGEL will also host its annual Now & Next® event from March 30 to April 2nd at the iconic Miami Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach, providing an opportunity for attendees to meet the IGEL team and learn about the company’s latest developments in secure endpoint technology. Register today at Now & Next® Miami 2026.

About IGEL

IGEL is a global leader in secure endpoint delivery, adaptive secure desktop solutions, and the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform for now and next. It enables hybrid work, accelerates cloud adoption, and enforces Zero Trust across IT and OT environments, while delivering high performance with less complexity, cost, and risk.

The IGEL Preventative Security Model™, central to IGEL’s approach, removes attack surfaces and enforces Zero Trust principles through the IGEL Preventative Security Architecture™, an immutable, modular design with no local data. Safeguarded by the Trusted Application Platform and supported by built-in Business Continuity, IGEL delivers operational resilience. Through the IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop™, organizations gain role-based workspace delivery tailored to user needs while maintaining failsafe security.

By extending device lifecycles and minimizing the software footprint, IGEL delivers significant TCO savings and advances sustainability. Founded in 2001 in Bremen, Germany, IGEL operates globally, with U.S. offices and a technology ecosystem of over 100 IGEL Ready partners in more than 50 countries. Learn more at www.igel.com.

