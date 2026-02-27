NASDAQ: CVLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Commvault Systems, Inc. (Commvault) (NASDAQ: CVLT) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired CVLT securities and experienced significant financial losses.

Commvault Reports Significant Deceleration of Growth

On January 27, 2026, before the markets opened, Commvault reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 ended December 31, 2025 and revealed “40% growth in SaaS ARR to $364 million,” and that “60% of our deals actually closed in the last few weeks of the quarter.” According to Bloomberg Intelligence, “SaaS ARR growth of 40% represents a meaningful deceleration from 56%” reported by Commvault for the second quarter fiscal 2026.

CVLT Stock Drops Over 31%

Following this news, the price of Commvault common stock declined $40.23 per share, or approximately 31.1%, from a close of $129.36 per share on January 26, 2026, to close at $89.13 per share on January 27, 2026.

Investors who purchased Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) securities and experienced losses may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

