BTC yearly returns outperformed by first ever onchain fund memecoin!

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Solana-based project called $MACRO may have just done something no memecoin has done before: built a self-funding mechanism that automatically buys its own token every time Michael Saylor posts on Twitter.

The project launched on February 26, 2026, hit an all-time high market cap of $1.9M, generated $1.7M in trading volume, and accumulated over 2,500 holders, all within its first 24 hours. But what's drawing attention isn't the price action, it's the infrastructure behind it.

The MacroFund

At the center of the project is macrostrategyfund.sol, a transparent, on-chain fund that accumulates capital from $MACRO's creator fees and deploys it automatically each time Saylor tweets.

The logic is simple: Saylor tweets, the fund buys $MACRO. Every transaction is publicly verifiable on Solscan, with no human discretion involved in the execution.

The fund made its first buy: https://x.com/macrostratbtc/status/2027085187603931402

Why It Makes Sense Right Now

The timing is hard to ignore. Just days before $MACRO launched, Saylor stood on stage at Strategy World 2026 and named Solana as the infrastructure layer for the future of programmable digital credit, a statement that sent SOL up over 13% in 24 hours and caught the attention of the entire crypto community.

For a man who less than a year ago compared Solana to "clay bricks," the endorsement was significant. $MACRO appears to have been built as a direct cultural and financial response to that moment.

The project also points to a broader macro context: Bitcoin has underperformed other major asset classes year-to-date, prompting many in the space to rethink conventional crypto strategies. The MacroFund positions itself as an on-chain answer to that, a systematic accumulation strategy inspired by what Saylor did with MicroStrategy, but rebuilt natively on Solana.

What's Next

A dashboard to track every fund movement is currently in development. When live, it will display the full history of buys, the Saylor tweets that triggered each one, and on-chain proof for every transaction.

Whether the mechanism holds up over time remains to be seen. But as a concept, a memecoin that funds itself through a programmatic, publicly verifiable strategy tied to one of crypto's most followed figures, it's a genuinely novel idea in a space that rarely produces them.

Contract Address: AnvacL8c4PDLyrQ92bbhfxMYtnckRja3dj6p6Yzepump

Fund Wallet: macrostrategyfund.sol

Twitter: @macrostratbtc