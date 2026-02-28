Zealthy ED Platform in 2026 (Including Hardies Sublingual Formulations): Telehealth ED Treatment Options, Compounded Medication Pricing, and What Consumers Should Verify Before Starting

New York, NY, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This article is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, healthcare, or treatment advice. All product details described below are stated as presented by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision. Erectile dysfunction medications are prescription products that require evaluation by a licensed healthcare provider. Individual results vary, and not all applicants will qualify for treatment.

More men are searching for terms like Zealthy ED, Zealthy Hardies, and telehealth erectile dysfunction treatment as online prescription platforms continue to reshape how erectile dysfunction is treated in the United States. The questions driving those searches tend to follow a predictable pattern: How can consumers verify the platform's business and clinical setup? What medications are available? How does pricing actually work when you factor in membership fees? And what does it mean when a product is compounded rather than FDA-approved?

This guide was built to answer those questions directly. It covers how Zealthy operates, what the medication options look like, how compounded prescriptions differ from FDA-approved finished products, what the real cost structure is when you add everything up, and what any man should think through before starting a prescription ED treatment online.

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by viewing the current Zealthy ED offer (official Zealthy ED page).

A note before reading further: Erectile dysfunction can be a signal of underlying health conditions including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and hormonal imbalances. Any man experiencing persistent erectile difficulties should have a conversation with a qualified healthcare provider for a thorough evaluation before pursuing any treatment — whether through an online platform or a traditional office visit. This guide provides informational context, not medical advice.

What Zealthy Is and How the ED Platform Works

Zealthy is a telehealth technology platform headquartered in New York, NY, operating under the legal entity FitRX, LLC. The company launched in 2023 and facilitates virtual access to licensed healthcare providers across several health categories, including primary care, weight management, mental health, skincare, hair loss, and erectile dysfunction treatment.

One of the first things to understand about Zealthy is what it is and what it is not. The company's published Terms of Use make this distinction clear: Zealthy is a technology facilitator, not a healthcare provider. It does not prescribe medications or make treatment decisions. Those responsibilities fall to independent healthcare providers affiliated with Bruno Health, P.A., Outlast Health, and associated medical groups. These clinicians are not Zealthy employees — they exercise independent clinical judgment when evaluating patients and deciding whether treatment is appropriate.

For ED services specifically, the process starts with an online medical assessment that Zealthy describes as taking roughly ten minutes. The questionnaire collects information about medical history, current medications, and symptoms. A licensed provider then reviews the submitted information and determines whether a prescription is clinically warranted. Not all applicants will qualify, and approval is never guaranteed.

If a provider determines that treatment is appropriate, medications are dispensed through Zealthy's partner pharmacy network and shipped directly to the patient in discreet packaging. The company emphasizes that no in-person appointment or live video consultation is required for the initial evaluation — the provider reviews everything asynchronously. Patients have access to ongoing messaging with their care team for follow-up questions and dosage discussions, though messaging access does not replace emergency care, and response times can vary based on provider availability.

Zealthy ED Medication Options

Zealthy's ED services include access to several medication formats, organized around how and when the medication is taken. The descriptions below reflect information published on Zealthy's official product pages as of February 2026 and should be verified directly before making any decisions.

Standard oral medications include sildenafil and tadalafil, both FDA-approved generic PDE-5 inhibitors prescribed for erectile dysfunction. These are FDA-approved active ingredients used in prescription ED medications when prescribed by a licensed provider. Sildenafil is typically taken before sexual activity. Tadalafil comes in both as-needed and daily-use formulations. Both require a prescription, and individual response varies.

Zealthy Hardies are the platform's proprietary sublingual formulation — and the product that generates the most consumer questions. Hardies are compounded prescription medications that dissolve under the tongue rather than being swallowed as traditional pills. The sublingual delivery method is described by the company as allowing active ingredients to absorb directly into the bloodstream, bypassing the digestive system.

Company materials describe certain sublingual formulations as beginning to take effect in approximately 15 minutes for some patients, though onset time can vary based on individual health factors, dosage, and provider direction. The tablets are described as taking about 10 minutes to dissolve completely. These timeframes reflect the company's published product descriptions and should be discussed with a prescribing provider.

Three Hardies formulations are currently listed on Zealthy's product pages:

Sildenafil plus Tadalafil Hardies combine both FDA-approved PDE-5 inhibitors into a single sublingual dose. Dosage options listed by the company include sildenafil 200 mg with tadalafil 40 mg, as well as lower-strength combinations. Published product information references effects lasting up to 36 hours, though duration varies by individual.

Sildenafil plus Oxytocin Hardies pair sildenafil 110 mg with oxytocin 110 IU. Oxytocin is a hormone that occurs naturally in the body and is included in certain compounded formulations. Patients should discuss whether any compounded combination is appropriate for their situation with a licensed prescriber.

Tadalafil plus Oxytocin Hardies combine tadalafil 25 mg with oxytocin 125 IU. Zealthy's product pages position this formulation as part of the longer-lasting sublingual option. As with all Hardies products, this is a compounded medication that requires a prescription, and appropriateness should be evaluated by a provider.

Zealthy's published Hardies safety disclosure also states that Hardies may contain sildenafil, tadalafil, oxytocin, and vardenafil depending on the formulation. Consumers should confirm the exact ingredients and dosage on the product page and with the prescribing provider before use.

What "Compounded" Means and Why It Matters

This may be the most important section of this entire guide for anyone researching Zealthy Hardies. The distinction between a compounded medication and an FDA-approved finished product has real implications that every prospective patient should understand before making a purchasing decision.

Zealthy Hardies are compounded prescription medications. Compounded drugs are prepared by licensed compounding pharmacies and are permitted under federal law. However, as Zealthy's own published safety information states directly: compounded drugs are not FDA-approved and do not undergo FDA safety, effectiveness, or manufacturing review.

What does that mean in plain language? Sildenafil and tadalafil are FDA-approved active ingredients used in prescription ED products. However, Zealthy's Hardies are compounded prescriptions, and Zealthy's published disclosure states that compounded drugs are not FDA-approved and do not undergo FDA safety, effectiveness, or manufacturing review. The specific Hardies combination products — the particular ingredient pairings, the sublingual delivery format, and the dosage configurations — have not been reviewed by the FDA as finished products. The compounding pharmacy prepares the medication according to the prescribing provider's specifications, but the finished product itself has not been reviewed by the FDA.

This distinction does not automatically mean a compounded product is unsafe. What it does mean is that consumers should understand the regulatory framework and discuss it with a qualified healthcare provider. Men who want only FDA-reviewed finished products may prefer standard generic sildenafil or tadalafil tablets. Men who are open to compounded formulations after discussing them with a prescriber may find the Hardies sublingual format worth exploring. Either way, understanding the distinction puts the consumer in a stronger position to make an informed decision.

Zealthy ED Pricing: What It Actually Costs

Pricing is often the first thing men research, and it is also the area where incomplete information can create the most confusion. Zealthy's ED pricing involves two components that should be evaluated together: medication costs and the recurring membership fee. The following information is stated as presented on Zealthy's official product pages as of February 2026. Pricing, promotions, and plan terms can change, so verifying current details on the official page before enrolling is recommended.

Hardies pricing references on the company's website vary slightly by formulation and product page. One product page lists Hardies at approximately $9 per dose on certain subscription plans. A separate page for the Sildenafil plus Tadalafil 200 mg/40 mg formulation references $11 per Hardie. Subscription plans are offered in one-month, three-month, and five-month supply durations, with plan sizes ranging from 4 to 30 Hardies per month.

Standard generic oral medications, including sildenafil and tadalafil in pill form, are listed at lower per-dose price points. Company advertising references tadalafil at per-pill rates that can be lower depending on plan terms and quantity selected.

The membership fee is a separate recurring charge. Zealthy's published Subscription, Cancellation and Refund Policy describes a membership fee that covers access to provider consultations, messaging with care teams, and platform services. This fee is billed automatically on a recurring basis and is charged in addition to the cost of medications. Consumers calculating total monthly cost should add the membership fee to their medication expense to arrive at the true out-of-pocket number.

The company's advertising references an introductory promotion on the first order, subject to eligibility and change. Promotional terms and expiration should be verified directly.

Consumers can confirm current pricing and availability by viewing the current Zealthy ED offer (official Zealthy ED page), as pricing may change at any time.

Cancellation, Refunds, and Subscription Terms

Before committing to any subscription, taking the time to review cancellation and refund terms is one of the most practical steps a consumer can take. Zealthy's published Subscription, Cancellation and Refund Policy outlines several provisions worth understanding upfront.

Prescription medications: all sales are final. The published policy states that Zealthy cannot issue refunds or accept returns of prescription products for any reason. Once a prescription has been issued and filled by the partner pharmacy, it cannot be returned or refunded. The company states this is to protect medication integrity and comply with applicable laws.

Consultation fees and membership charges are non-refundable. Charges associated with provider visits and the recurring membership are stated as non-refundable in the published policy.

Cancellation is managed through the patient account. Zealthy's cancellation terms state that members can cancel at any time by logging into their account and navigating to the membership management section. If a subscription is cancelled before the current term expires, the member can continue using services through the end of the paid period but will not receive a prorated refund for the remaining time.

It is worth reviewing the complete policy on the official website before subscribing. Billing questions can be directed to support@getzealthy.com.

Safety Information and Contraindications

All erectile dysfunction medications — whether FDA-approved finished products or compounded formulations — carry safety considerations that should be part of any treatment decision. The following safety information is sourced from Zealthy's published product disclosures for the Hardies line.

Hardies should not be taken more than once in any 24-hour period, or within 24 hours of taking any other ED medications or PDE-5 inhibitors.

Do not take Hardies while using nitrates or soluble guanylate cyclase stimulators. This combination can cause a sudden and dangerous drop in blood pressure.

Hardies should not be used by anyone who is not healthy enough for sexual activity. Sexual activity places cardiovascular demands on the body, and men with certain heart conditions should discuss this with their physician before using any ED medication.

Seek emergency medical care immediately if an erection lasts longer than 4 hours, if sudden loss of vision occurs in one or both eyes, or if sudden hearing loss occurs.

Exercise caution when taking alpha-blockers, blood pressure medications, or when consuming more than 5 units of alcohol.

Common side effects listed by the company include headache, flushing, indigestion, abnormal vision, back pain, muscle pain, nasal congestion, dizziness, nausea, pain in limbs, and rash. This list may not cover all possible side effects. A complete medical history should be discussed with the prescribing provider before beginning treatment.

Platform, Providers, and Pharmacy: Understanding Who Does What

With any telehealth service, understanding which entity handles which part of the experience helps set realistic expectations and ensures questions get directed to the right place. Zealthy's model involves three distinct entities.

Zealthy (FitRX, LLC) runs the technology platform. The published Terms of Use state that Zealthy does not provide medical care, prescribe medications, or act as a healthcare provider. It builds and maintains the digital infrastructure that connects patients with clinicians and pharmacies.

Bruno Health, P.A., Outlast Health, and affiliated medical groups supply the independent healthcare providers who evaluate patients, make treatment decisions, and write prescriptions when clinically appropriate. These providers are not Zealthy employees.

Partner pharmacies fill and ship prescriptions. For compounded products like Hardies, the partner pharmacy handles the actual compounding — preparing the specific combination of ingredients according to the prescribing provider's directions.

In practice, this means medical questions should go to the assigned provider through the platform messaging system. Billing and subscription issues are handled by Zealthy's support team. Medication quality or fulfillment concerns would involve the pharmacy partner. Messaging access does not replace emergency care, and response times vary based on provider availability.

Evaluating Zealthy Against the Broader Telehealth ED Market

The telehealth ED treatment space has grown considerably, and consumers have more options now than at any previous point. Without endorsing or naming specific alternatives, understanding the general differentiators across the market helps frame what Zealthy offers and where a consumer might want to compare further.

Medication format: Most telehealth ED platforms offer standard oral tablets — sildenafil or tadalafil in pill form. A smaller number offer alternative delivery formats such as sublingual tablets, chewables, or multi-ingredient combinations. Zealthy's Hardies fall into this alternative-format category with sublingual delivery and combination ingredients.

Pricing structure: Some platforms charge per-dose with no membership. Others, including Zealthy, use a subscription model with recurring membership charges plus medication costs. When comparing across platforms, calculating total cost — membership plus medication plus any additional fees — produces the clearest picture.

Provider interaction: The range runs from fully asynchronous text-based evaluations to required video consultations. Zealthy's model is primarily asynchronous, meaning the initial evaluation does not require a live video or phone appointment. Some men prefer this privacy level; others may feel more comfortable with a live conversation before starting prescription medication.

Compounded versus non-compounded: Not every telehealth ED platform offers compounded medications. Some provide only FDA-approved generics in their standard approved forms. Consumers should confirm which type of medication they would be receiving and understand the regulatory distinction outlined earlier in this guide.

Underlying Health Considerations: Why ED Evaluation Matters Beyond Medication

One of the most underappreciated aspects of erectile dysfunction is that it can sometimes be associated with underlying health issues, including cardiovascular or metabolic factors. For that reason, any man experiencing persistent erectile difficulties should view it not just as a standalone concern to be treated, but as a prompt to have a broader health conversation with a qualified clinician. A thorough evaluation may uncover contributing factors that medication alone would not address. Telehealth platforms can provide access to prescription treatment, but they are not a substitute for comprehensive primary care evaluation — a point Zealthy itself acknowledges in its published Terms of Use.

Who Might Evaluate Zealthy's ED Services

Based on the platform's described service model, several types of consumers may find Zealthy's ED offerings worth researching further. This section describes general consumer profiles, not treatment recommendations. Only a licensed healthcare provider can determine whether a specific ED treatment is appropriate for an individual patient.

Men who value the privacy of an asynchronous online evaluation and prefer not to schedule an in-person visit may find the telehealth workflow convenient. Zealthy describes the initial assessment as not requiring a video consultation.

Consumers interested in sublingual or alternative-format medications may want to research the Hardies product line, keeping in mind the compounding disclosures covered earlier and discussing any compounded formulation with a licensed provider before use.

Men currently managing ED with standard sildenafil or tadalafil who are curious about different delivery methods should discuss any changes to their existing treatment plan with a healthcare provider before switching or adding medications.

Individuals comparing total treatment costs across platforms should calculate membership fees plus medication costs together to arrive at an accurate monthly number. Comparing that total against retail pharmacy pricing for standard generics, as well as against other telehealth platforms, gives the most complete cost picture.

Consumer Questions About Zealthy ED

How can consumers verify whether Zealthy is a legitimate telehealth platform?

When evaluating any telehealth platform, consumers can verify the business entity and support contacts listed in the Terms of Use, check the prescribing provider's license through their state medical board, and review the pharmacy disclosures and compounding language on the medication information pages. Zealthy operates under FitRX, LLC, headquartered at 30 Irving Place, Floor 7, New York, NY 10003, with a published phone number of (877) 870-0323 and email support at support@getzealthy.com.

Are Zealthy Hardies FDA-approved?

No. The Hardies product line consists of compounded prescription medications. Zealthy's own published safety disclosures state that compounded drugs are permitted under federal law but are not FDA-approved and do not undergo FDA safety, effectiveness, or manufacturing review. The individual active ingredients — sildenafil and tadalafil — hold separate FDA approvals for treating erectile dysfunction. The specific Hardies combination products and sublingual format have not received FDA approval as finished products.

How does onset time for Hardies compare to standard ED pills according to the company?

Zealthy's product pages list the Sildenafil plus Tadalafil and Sildenafil plus Oxytocin sublingual formulations as beginning to take effect in about 15 minutes on average. The Tadalafil plus Oxytocin formulation is listed at approximately one hour. Onset time varies by person and product, and patients should confirm expectations with the prescribing provider.

What is the total monthly cost of Zealthy ED treatment?

Total monthly cost depends on medication type, dosage, quantity, and subscription duration — plus the recurring membership fee. Company materials reference Hardies starting at approximately $9 per dose on certain subscription plans, with some formulations around $11 per dose. Standard oral medications are listed at lower per-dose rates. Adding the membership fee to the medication cost gives the full monthly picture. Pricing and promotions can change, so verifying current terms on the official page is recommended.

What are the cancellation and refund terms?

Zealthy's refund terms indicate that prescription medication purchases are final sale. Membership charges are described as non-refundable for the current billing period. Members can cancel at any time through their account settings. Complete terms should be reviewed on the official website before subscribing.

Does Zealthy accept health insurance for ED medications?

Zealthy's Terms of Use indicate that medications filled through the platform are not billed to health insurance plans. Patients may request to have a prescription transferred to an outside pharmacy, which could allow insurance coverage depending on individual plan terms. Transfer requests can be directed to support@getzealthy.com.

What is the difference between compounded and FDA-approved generic ED medications?

FDA-approved generic medications like sildenafil and tadalafil tablets have completed the full FDA review process for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality. Compounded medications such as Hardies are prepared by licensed pharmacies and may combine multiple ingredients or use alternative delivery methods, but the finished product has not undergone that same review. Both types require a prescription from a licensed provider. Understanding this distinction is one of the most important steps in evaluating any compounded medication option.

Is a video appointment required to get started?

Zealthy's published materials describe the initial evaluation as an online questionnaire reviewed asynchronously by a licensed provider — no live video or phone appointment is required. Messaging-based follow-up with the care team is available after enrollment. Messaging access does not replace emergency care, and response times vary.

What happens if a provider decides treatment is not appropriate?

Zealthy's Terms of Use state that users are not entitled or guaranteed to receive a prescription. Providers only issue prescriptions when they determine treatment is medically relevant and appropriate. If a provider determines that medication is not suitable based on the information submitted, following up with a primary care physician or urologist for further evaluation is the recommended next step.

What are the potential side effects of ED medications?

All PDE-5 inhibitors, including sildenafil and tadalafil, carry potential side effects. Common side effects listed by the company for Hardies include headache, flushing, indigestion, abnormal vision, back pain, muscle pain, nasal congestion, dizziness, nausea, and rash. Serious but rare risks include priapism (erection lasting more than 4 hours), sudden vision or hearing changes, and dangerous blood pressure drops when combined with nitrates. A complete discussion of risks and medical history should take place with the prescribing provider before starting treatment.

What active ingredients are in Zealthy Hardies?

Zealthy's published safety disclosures list the ingredients as combinations of sildenafil, tadalafil, oxytocin, and vardenafil depending on the formulation. The three currently listed products are Sildenafil plus Tadalafil, Sildenafil plus Oxytocin, and Tadalafil plus Oxytocin. Specific ingredients and dosages for any selected product should be confirmed with the prescribing provider.

How are medications shipped?

Zealthy's published materials describe medications as being shipped to the patient's home in discreet, unmarked packaging. The platform notes that it is not responsible for orders after shipment from partner pharmacies, and any lost or stolen package claims should be directed to the delivery carrier.

Additional Consumer Research

Consumers evaluating any telehealth ED platform are encouraged to research across multiple independent sources before making a decision. Reviewing consumer feedback on independent review platforms, comparing total costs across several providers, and discussing options with a personal physician or urologist all contribute to a well-informed choice. Evaluating multiple sources is recommended before making any purchasing decision.

Summary of Key Considerations

Zealthy operates as a telehealth technology platform connecting men with independent licensed providers for prescription erectile dysfunction treatment. The platform offers both standard FDA-approved generic medications and its Hardies line of compounded sublingual formulations combining ingredients such as sildenafil, tadalafil, and oxytocin. As compounded prescription medications, Hardies have not undergone FDA review as finished products, while the individual active ingredients have established approvals and clinical research histories.

Pricing is subscription-based, combining medication costs with a recurring membership fee. Refund and cancellation terms should be reviewed carefully before committing, as prescription medication purchases are described as final sale. Safety information, contraindications, and potential side effects should be thoroughly discussed with a licensed healthcare provider before beginning any ED treatment.

Complete product details, current pricing, and published terms are available by viewing the current Zealthy ED offer (official Zealthy ED page).

Contact Information

Company: Zealthy (operated by FitRX, LLC)

Address: 30 Irving Place, Floor 7, New York, NY 10003

Phone: (877) 870-0323

Email: support@getzealthy.com

Website: https://try.getzealthy.com/ed/

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This article is an independent informational overview and does not constitute medical, healthcare, treatment, or diagnostic advice. The information presented is based on publicly available materials published by the company and should not be interpreted as a clinical recommendation. Consumers should consult a licensed healthcare provider before starting, changing, or discontinuing any prescription medication. All product claims, service descriptions, and pricing information are stated as presented by the company and have not been independently audited or verified unless specifically noted.

Compounded Medication Disclosure: Zealthy Hardies are compounded prescription medications. Compounded drugs are permitted to be prescribed under federal law but are not FDA-approved and do not undergo FDA safety, effectiveness, or manufacturing review by the FDA. The individual active ingredients contained in Hardies formulations, including sildenafil, tadalafil, oxytocin, and vardenafil, have their own separate regulatory histories. The specific combinations, dosages, and sublingual delivery format used in Hardies products have not been evaluated by the FDA as finished products.

Results, Pricing, and Product Variability: Individual results from any erectile dysfunction treatment vary based on health status, underlying conditions, medication adherence, and other factors. Pricing, product availability, formulations, promotional offers, and subscription terms may change without notice. All details should be verified directly on the official website and with the prescribing provider before making any purchasing decision.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure and Publisher Responsibility: This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy or integrity of the information presented. Zealthy's role as a telehealth platform facilitator does not constitute an endorsement of this article or any claims made in its promotion. The publisher is solely responsible for the content of this release.