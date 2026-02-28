SQM Reports Earnings for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025





Highlights

SQM reported total revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 of US$4,576.2 million compared to total revenues of US$4,528.8 million for the same period last year. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 of US$588.1 million or US$2.06 per share, compared to net loss of US$(404.4) million or US$(1.42) per share for the same period last year. In lithium: Record quarterly sales volumes amidst strong market demand Strong price environment in iodine SQM will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 10:00am EST (12:00pm Chile time). Participant Call link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI256bddfcaae643f591a9cfc6b2a449d6 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f6nxktxe





SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A) reported today net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, of US$588.1 million or US$2.06 per share, compared to a loss of US$(404.4) million or US$(1.42) per share reported for the same period last year.

Gross profit(1) reached US$1,352.6 million (29.6% of revenues) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, higher than US$1,327.1 million (29.3% of revenues) recorded for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Revenues totaled US$4,576.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, representing an increase of 1.0% compared to US$4,528.8 million reported for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

The Company also announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 of US$183.8 million or US$0.64 per share, an increase of 53.0% compared to US$120.1 million or US$0.42 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 reached US$448.5 million, 52.7% higher than the US$293.8 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenues totaled US$1,323.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 23.3% compared to US$1,073.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

SQM’s Chief Executive Officer, Ricardo Ramos, stated, “Our fourth quarter 2025 results reflected record-high sales volumes across both of our lithium businesses: Nova Andino Litio (formerly SQM Salar) and our International Lithium Division. In November 2025, we began to see early signs of an improved supply-demand balance, driven by stronger-than-expected demand from energy storage systems (ESS), as well as certain supply disruptions. This led to a tighter market environment and a shift in pricing trends. We continue to observe solid demand fundamentals, and we estimate that the lithium market could grow by approximately 25% this year, led by electric vehicles (EVs) and ESS.”

Mr. Ramos continued: At Nova Andino Litio, we are operating at full capacity to meet our customer commitments while continuing to advance our expansion plans in the Salar de Atacama. In parallel, we are increasing refinery of lithium carbonate from lithium sulfate in China through tolling agreements.”

He added: “In Australia, we are also operating at full capacity in the production of spodumene concentrate. In January of this year, we celebrated our first shipment of lithium hydroxide produced in Australia at the Kwinana refinery. Notably, lithium hydroxide from Kwinana refinery has been certified under the International Lithium Association’s Life Cycle Assessment framework, demonstrating a 37% lower emissions footprint compared to traditional hard-rock production refined in China.”

Mr Ramos continued: “Our Iodine and Plant Nutrition division delivered solid performance, particularly in iodine, which contributed approximately 42% of SQM’s total gross profit. By year-end, we observed record iodine prices amid tight supply conditions and strong demand, particularly from the X-ray contrast media market. In the fertilizer business, we observed healthy demand and stable prices across our key markets”.

For media inquiries, contact:

Nova Andino Litio:

Ignacia Lopez / ignacia.lopez@sqm.com

International Lithium Division:

Diana Wearing Smith / diana.wearingsmith@sqm.com

Iodine & Plant Nutrition Division:

Carolina Guzman / carolina.guzman@sqm.com

Note: To see full press release please visit our website:https://ir.sqm.com/