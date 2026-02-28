EWCZ: Kaskela Law Firm Announces Investigation into European Wax Center, Inc. Shareholder Buyout Proposal and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – EWCZ

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) shareholders, Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the recently announced proposed buyout of European Wax Center shareholders to determine whether the buyout price is fair to the company’s investors.

Click here to request additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/european-wax-center/

On February 10, 2026, European Wax Center announced that it had agreed to be taken private at a price of $5.80 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, European Wax Center’s shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position at $5.80 per share, and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether European Wax Center investors will be receiving sufficient financial consideration for their EWCZ shares, or if the proposed buyout price is inadequately low. Notably, at the time the buyout transaction was announced, one analyst was maintaining a price target of $15.00 per share for European Wax Center shares.

If you are a European Wax Center investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please click here to fill out our online form, or contact lead investigative attorney Adrienne Bell, Esq. at (484) 229 – 0750 or via email at abell@kaskelalaw.com. You can also click on the following link or paste it into your browser to learn more about the investigation and your legal rights and options:

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/european-wax-center/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation in contingent litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 - 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This communication may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.