Crypto News Today: Pepeto Presale Hits $7.36 Million as Whales Dumped $5 Billion Before the Crash They Knew Was Coming

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto just crossed $7.36 million in presale funding at $0.000000186 per token while the crypto market bleeds red. The biggest crypto news this week is not the crash itself. It is the fact that whales sold billions before it happened. The presale is over 70% filled. Three products announced by the team are close to being ready. A staking program at 211% APY kept compounding through every second of the sell off. And while leveraged traders lost everything, Pepeto holders earned passive income without touching an exchange.

Pepeto Presale Surges as Latest Crypto News Reveals Whales Sold Bitcoin Before Iran Strikes

The crash was not random. CryptoQuant data shows the exchange whale ratio spiked before the United States launched strikes against Iran, as reported by The Block. The biggest wallets sold Bitcoin from $70,000 while retail was still buying the dip. Then $128 billion vanished in one hour. Bitcoin fell to $63,000. Over 152,000 traders lost $515 million in forced liquidations, as reported by CoinDesk.

But Bitcoin has survived worse. The 2022 collapse, FTX, the China ban. It came back stronger every time. Institutional accumulation continues and the four year cycle is intact.

The problem is that even when it does, the upside is percentage points. Going from $63,000 to $100,000 or even to $200,000 is solid. But it does not change your life. That return only exists at six zeros with real infrastructure, and that is where Pepeto sits.

Pepeto Staking and Products Position the Best Crypto to Buy Now for 250x Upside

Every crash in crypto history created a new class of millionaires. The crowd panicked and sold. Then watched from the sidelines while people who bought during peak fear posted screenshots that went viral months later. SHIB minted more millionaires during the 2021 correction than during the rally. The crypto news cycle always tells you to sell at the bottom. The millionaires did the opposite.

Pepeto sits in that exact position on the Pepeto official website with something SHIB never had. A zero tax swap that lets meme traders move across ETH, BSC, and Solana without friction. A cross chain bridge that completes transfers in seconds. And a listing exchange approaching launch that creates buying pressure inside the $45 billion meme economy. DOGE reached $89 billion with zero products. SHIB hit $41 billion with a basic swap. Pepeto is building all three from day one at six zeros.

A $35,000 stake at 211% APY generates $202.33 per day, $6,154 per month, and $73,850 per year. The team said it clearly: "Staking is made to surpass any classic investment like gold or real estate, and made to reward early believers and lock supply." With 211% APY compounding daily, a presale position earns more in passive yield than most traditional portfolios return in a decade.

If Pepeto reaches a $75 million market cap the return is 250x, and PEPE crossed $7 billion with nothing but memes. A Pepe ecosystem cofounder backs this project. Pepe did more than 100x without innovation. How could Pepeto do less when it launches as Pepe plus real technology. SolidProof and Coinsult both cleared the contract. Zero tax on every transaction.

Final Take: The Window Is Closing

The presale on the Pepeto official website is 70% filled and the remaining allocation shrinks every hour. Once this stage closes, the price moves up permanently. Once exchanges list the token, the six zero entry is gone forever. There is no second chance. The investors who turned $500 into six figures with DOGE and SHIB all have one thing in common. They did not wait until the opportunity felt safe. They bought when it felt exactly like this. Pepeto will not wait for you to feel ready.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Why is crypto crashing today?

The crash followed US military strikes on Iran that triggered whale front running, $128 billion in market losses, and $515 million in retail liquidations.

What is the best crypto to buy during a crash?

Historically every crash rewarded early accumulators. Pepeto at $0.000000186 offers presale protection from exchange liquidation with 250x upside potential.

What is Pepeto staking and how much can you earn?

Pepeto offers 211% APY staking that compounds daily. A $35,000 position generates over $200 per day in passive rewards.

What is the biggest crypto news today?

Whales dumped $5 billion in Bitcoin before the Iran strikes while Pepeto presale holders earned 211% APY through the crash without a single liquidation.



