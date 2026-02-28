Dubai, UAE, Feb. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto announced today that its presale has surpassed $7.369 million with stages closing faster than any round before it. Staking deposits climb at 211% APY ahead of the approaching Binance listing. Three product demos are live at the Pepeto official website. SolidProof and Coinsult completed dual audits. An original Pepe cofounder is building this. The crypto news cycle keeps debating if XRP can reach $100, a target requiring $6 trillion in market cap. Meanwhile Pepeto sits at $0.000000186 where a $50 million cap returns 100x. The math tells the story.

Crypto News: XRP at $100 Requires $6 Trillion and Pepeto at $0.000000186 Requires One Good Listing

XRP hit its all time high of $3.65 in July 2025. Today it trades near $1.30, down 64%. As BeInCrypto reported, XRP remains in capitulation territory with most holders sitting on losses. The SEC lawsuit settled in August 2025 and six spot XRP ETFs launched with $1.4 billion in inflows. But none of that stopped the bleeding. As Zipmex confirmed, XRP reaching $100 requires a market cap of $6.09 trillion based on 60.9 billion circulating tokens. Most analysts call $100 an extremely long term target for 2035 at earliest. The realistic crypto news prediction: $3 to $8 by end of 2026. Even at $8, that's 6x. Compare that to Pepeto. At $0.000000186, a $50 million cap returns 100x. Dogecoin hit $90 billion with a meme zero product. Pepeto has PepetoSwap for zero tax cross chain trading, Pepeto Bridge connecting Ethereum, BSC, and Solana, and Pepeto Exchange as a meme listing hub.

Crypto News: Pepeto Staking Outperforms XRP Returns While the Market Crashes Around Both

The crypto winter hit everything. Bitcoin is down 50% from $126,000. XRP is down 64% from $3.65. As Crypto.com reported, 62% of Polymarket users expect Bitcoin below $50,000 this year and $4.5 billion in ETF outflows hit since January. The Fear and Greed Index reads Extreme Fear. But fear at this level has never lasted. Every time the market reached this point, the recovery that followed created more millionaires than the bull run before it. And the ones who profited most were never the ones watching from the sidelines. They were already in. Pepeto holders have been earning through every red candle. At 211% APY on $100,000, staking pays $578 daily while XRP holders watch their portfolios shrink with no yield to soften the fall. XRP needs a $6 trillion miracle to reach $100. Pepeto needs one Binance candle. The presale just crossed $7.369 million and 74% is already filled. Three products are approaching launch in the middle of a market where most projects ship nothing but promises. That's not hope. That's traction during a downturn, and historically that's the strongest signal there is. The crypto news cycle will flip bullish again. When it does, the six zero price at $0.000000186 won't exist anymore. Visit the Pepeto official website while this window is still open.

Important Pepeto Presale Disclaimer

IMPORTANT: Pepeto is still in presale and NOT available on any exchange or DEX. As crypto news and XRP comparison articles drive attention, fake tokens appear daily. The ONLY way to buy Pepeto is through the Pepeto official website.

FAQs

About Pepeto

Pepeto is a meme coin infrastructure project. PepetoSwap (zero tax cross chain trading), Pepeto Bridge (multi chain routing), Pepeto Exchange (meme listing hub). Pepe cofounder. Dual audits by SolidProof and Coinsult. Zero tax. 211% staking. Presale: $0.000000186. Raised $7.369M. Binance listing approaching.



