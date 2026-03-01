NVIDIA and Global Telecom Leaders Commit to Build 6G on Open and Secure AI-Native Platforms

News Summary:

Leading operators and infrastructure providers including Booz Allen, BT Group, Cisco, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, MITRE, Nokia, ODC, SK Telecom, SoftBank Corp. and T-Mobile will build on open and trusted software-defined wireless platforms.

The commitment complements NVIDIA’s ongoing collaborations with industry and governments across Europe, Japan, Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. to advance AI-native 6G innovation.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile World Congress—NVIDIA today announced a commitment — together with Booz Allen, BT Group, Cisco, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, MITRE, Nokia, OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation , ODC, SK Telecom, SoftBank Corp. and T-Mobile — to build the world’s next generation of wireless networks on AI-native, open, secure and trustworthy platforms.

The initiative represents a shared commitment to ensure 6G infrastructure — the foundation for the world’s future connectivity — is open, intelligent, resilient and accelerates innovation and safeguards global trust.

Beyond traditional connectivity, 6G wireless networks will become the fabric for physical AI , enabling billions of autonomous machines, vehicles, sensors and robots and significantly increasing demands for security and trust. Legacy wireless architectures were not designed to meet these requirements, creating challenges as networks increase in complexity.

To address this, NVIDIA is bringing the industry together to advance AI-native, software-defined wireless platforms built on open and trusted principles. By embedding AI across the radio access network (RAN), edge and core, 6G networks must enable secure integrated sensing and communications, intelligence and decision-making while supporting interoperability, supply-chain resilience and faster innovation.

“AI is redefining computing and driving the largest infrastructure buildout in human history — and telecommunications is next,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Together with a global coalition of industry leaders, NVIDIA is building AI-RAN to transform the world’s telecom networks into AI infrastructure everywhere.”

Uniting on Openness and Trust for the AI-Native, Software-Defined Era of Connectivity

6G will be AI-native and software-defined, enabling wireless networks to advance at the pace of innovation. 6G networks, built on AI-RAN architecture, will continuously evolve through software, enabling real-time intelligence and rapid advancement. This transformation opens the door for a diverse ecosystem of participants — from global operators and technology providers to startups, researchers and developers — all contributing through open and programmable platforms.

Allison Kirkby, chief executive of BT Group, said: “Connectivity is the backbone of economic growth, and with this collaboration, we’re helping lay the foundations for a future ecosystem that is intelligent, sustainable and secure. By building on open and trustworthy AI native platforms, we can simplify future technologies like 6G, ensuring they build upon the strengths of today’s 5G networks while still unlocking powerful new capabilities at scale.”

Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG, said: “Best network, best customer experience — that remains our promise. With an open, intelligent and trusted 6G infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for the era of physical AI and unlocking new value for our customers, for industry and for society.”

Arielle Roth, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information, and Administrator at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, said: “America’s 6G leadership will be critical to our nation’s economic prosperity, national security and global competitiveness. Today’s announcement demonstrates that the United States and our allies and partners around the world are leading in this next-generation technology. We look forward to the next steps from this international industry coalition as they advance and implement their shared 6G vision.”

Jung Jai-hun, president and CEO of SK Telecom, said: “SKT is evolving telco infrastructure to serve as the foundation for the AI era, where connectivity serves as a platform for intelligence and innovation. Together, we can build open, trusted infrastructure that drives a global ecosystem of AI innovation.”

Hideyuki Tsukuda, executive vice president and chief technology officer of SoftBank Corp., said: “Al-native 6G will transform wireless networks into secure, software-defined infrastructure that supports the next wave of global innovation. SoftBank Corp. is driving this innovation with NVIDIA by advancing open and trusted platforms that enable interoperability, resilience and continuous evolution at scale.”

Srini Gopalan, CEO of T-Mobile, said: “We’re at a pivotal moment. In the U.S., we’ve laid the foundation with 5G Advanced and AI-native networks where intelligence lives inside the network. As 6G becomes the backbone of the AI era, telecom will serve as the nervous system of the digital economy, enabling autonomous systems and intelligent industries at scale and unlocking new value for customers and businesses alike. T-Mobile is proud to help define what’s next through deep ecosystem collaboration and sustained innovation.”

A Shared Vision for 6G: Open, Software-Defined, AI-Native

NVIDIA participates in global private and public initiatives to advance 6G innovation, contributing open source software, accessible platforms and joint research and development projects:

In the United States, NVIDIA has joined the FutureG Office-led OCUDU Initiative, aligning with government and industry partners to accelerate open, software-defined and AI-native 6G architectures.

NVIDIA is a founding member of the AI-RAN Alliance , which now has over 130 participating companies driving AI-RAN innovation.

, which now has over 130 participating companies driving AI-RAN innovation. NVIDIA, along with Booz Allen, Cisco, T-Mobile, MITRE and ODC, in October launched the AI-Native Wireless Networks (AI-WIN) project, an all-American AI-RAN stack to accelerate the path to 6G.

the AI-Native Wireless Networks (AI-WIN) project, an all-American AI-RAN stack to accelerate the path to 6G. In Korea, NVIDIA is collaborating with an industry consortium to help shape intelligent, secure, programmable 6G networks from the ground up.

to help shape intelligent, secure, programmable 6G networks from the ground up. In the U.K., NVIDIA is collaborating with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology to advance applied research, ecosystem development and trusted AI-native network design.

to advance applied research, ecosystem development and trusted AI-native network design. Across Europe and Japan, NVIDIA is actively engaged with public and industry programs aimed at strengthening open innovation, interoperability and trusted infrastructure.

Together, these collaborations represent a unified commitment — supported by like‑minded governments, operators and technology partners — to shape secure, intelligent and trusted global connectivity for the next generation of wireless technology.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

