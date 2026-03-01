EOSE Investigation Notice: BFA Law Urges Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Investors with Losses to Act in the Securities Fraud Investigation Amid 39% Stock Decline

NEW YORK, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Eos, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/eos-energy-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Eos ($EOSE) Class Action Investigation:

Investigation Overview: Securities fraud related to Eos’s representations regarding near-term revenue growth and the timing, execution, and feasibility of its manufacturing initiatives

Securities fraud related to Eos’s representations regarding near-term revenue growth and the timing, execution, and feasibility of its manufacturing initiatives Stock Decline: February 26, 2026 - 39% Stock Drop

February 26, 2026 - 39% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is Eos Being Investigated for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws?

Eos manufactures zinc-based long-duration battery energy storage systems used to store renewable power and support grid reliability.

BFA is investigating whether Eos violated the federal securities laws by making false and misleading statements to investors regarding Eos’s near-term revenue growth, as well as the timing, scale, execution, and reliability of its manufacturing efforts.

Why did Eos’s Stock Drop?



On February 26, 2026, Eos reported a substantial net loss of approximately $970 million for fiscal year 2025 and disclosed full-year 2025 revenue that fell short of the guidance the company had repeatedly reaffirmed, including as recently as November 2025. At the same time, Eos issued weaker-than-expected 2026 revenue guidance. Eos attributed its 2025 results to heavy spending to scale its manufacturing operations, including ramp-up inefficiencies, automation-related costs, and large non-cash financing and asset write-down charges. Eos attributed the disappointing 2026 revenue forecast to slower-than-anticipated production progress and heightened execution risk.

On this news, the price of Eos stock dropped over 39% on February 26, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/eos-energy-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Eos, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/eos-energy-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/eos-energy-class-action-lawsuit

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.