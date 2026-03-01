MCW Investigation: BFA Law Urges Mister Car Wash, Inc. Shareholders to Contact the Firm about its Ongoing Investigation into the Board over Take Private Deal

NEW YORK, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Mister Car Wash, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MCW) board of directors and its controlling stockholder, LGP, for potential breaches of their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with a potential take-private sale of Mister Car Wash that would cash out every public stockholder for $7 per share.

If you are a current shareholder of Mister Car Wash, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/mister-car-wash-investigation.

Key Details of the Mister Car Wash ($MCW) Investigation:

Acquiring Company: Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (“LGP”)

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (“LGP”) Offer Price: $7.00 per share in cash

$7.00 per share in cash Alleged Misconduct: Potential breaches of fiduciary duties by the board of directors and LGP, including possible conflicts of interest and an unfairly low buyout price for public shareholders

Potential breaches of fiduciary duties by the board of directors and LGP, including possible conflicts of interest and an unfairly low buyout price for public shareholders Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights

Why is Mister Car Wash being Investigated?

On February 18, 2026, Mister Car Wash announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (“LGP”) for $7.00 per share. This price may represent an unfairly low price being paid to Mister Car Wash’s stockholders and may be the result of conflicts of interest between Mister Car Wash’s board of directors and LGP.

LGP is the largest owner of Mister Car Wash stock, owning over 66% of the company’s common stock. As Mister Car Wash noted in its most recent annual report (SEC Form 10-K) “[f]or as long as LGP owns more than 50% of [Mister Car Wash’s] common stock it will be able to exert a controlling influence over all matters requiring stockholder approval, including the nomination and election of directors and approval of significant corporate transactions, such as a merger or other sale of our Company or its assets.” As the controlling stockholder of Mister Car Wash, LGP owes fiduciary duties to the public stockholders of Mister Car Wash.

LGP has already used its shares to give stockholder approval to the take-private sale, and the company does not plan to solicit any further votes from public stockholders. With the ability to approve the sale of Mister Car Wash to itself, needing only its own votes, LGP is incentivized to execute the deal as cheaply as possible.

BFA Law is investigating Mister Car Wash’s board of directors and LGP to ascertain whether they have breached fiduciary duties to Mister Car Wash’s stockholders in connection with the contemplated transaction.

What Can You Do?

If you are a current holder of Mister Car Wash stock you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.