Nokia expands network portfolio for premium performance in the AI-RAN era #MWC26

Nokia expands its industry-leading AirScale portfolio with Doksuri Radios, delivering advancements in energy efficiency, capacity, and deployment simplicity.

Doksuri RRHs enable telecommunications providers to build sustainable and AI-ready 5G networks.

Nokia launches new Marketplace for Service Management and Orchestration (SMO)

Nokia’s advanced connectivity is critical to the AI era, with increased demands on network infrastructure performance.

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced a major evolution of its AirScale portfolio with the launch of Doksuri Remote Radio Heads (Radios), engineered to meet the performance, sustainability, and automation demands of the AI era. With groundbreaking advancements in energy efficiency, superior performance and simplified installation, Doksuri Radios are set to accelerate the global transition to greener and more powerful 5G networks – pushing the boundaries of advanced connectivity.

Doksuri: A New Generation of AI-RAN Ready Radios

The new Doksuri Radios represent a significant leap forward in performance, energy efficiency, and deployment simplicity. Built on a next-generation System-on-Chip (SoC), Doksuri Radios bring advanced intelligence into the radio, positioning it as a foundational component in Nokia’s AI-RAN strategy. Engineered for real-world performance, Doksuri Radios deliver:

Up to 30% improvement in power efficiency, combining higher output power with lower energy consumption under typical network conditions, reducing environmental footprint

Up to 25% lighter Radios, lowering site footprint and simplifying deployments

Unique mounting system, reducing installation time by up to 70%, enabling faster, more efficient deployments.

“Artificial Intelligence can have a definite and concrete impact when applied to Radio Access Networks, and this kind of radio innovation allows the radio hardware to support future enhancements to capacity and reliability performance in the network,” commented Joe Madden, Founder & Chief Analyst at Mobile Experts, Inc.

AI-RAN Ready

Doksuri Radios are powered by our latest generation ReefShark System on Chip (SoC) technology that unlocks advanced capabilities, efficiency and adaptability. This positions Doksuri Radios as a key enabler in the evolving AI-RAN ecosystem and ensures future-proof capabilities for telecommunications providers, including compatibility with Open RAN front-haul standards.

“As networks transition toward AI-native architecture, performance, intelligence and efficiency must be built into the foundation. Our next-generation radio portfolio brings advanced processing closer to the edge, enabling operators to meet rising AI-driven traffic demands while reducing energy consumption and total cost of ownership. By embedding AI-ready capabilities directly into the radio layer, we are helping telcos build sustainable, high-performance networks ready for the next wave of 5G and the evolution toward 6G,” said Pallavi Mahajan, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Nokia.

Additionally, at #MWC26, Nokia will demonstrate its comprehensive Radio portfolio, including several new Habrok Massive MIMO products for TDD and for FDD spectrum, each delivering the necessary performance for telecommunications operators to offer advanced connectivity in the AI era.

Marketplace for Service Management and Orchestration

Nokia has also launched an rApp Marketplace for its Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) platform, enabling communication service providers and ecosystem partners to more easily build, integrate, and deploy automation applications within an open, multivendor environment. It allows users to discover, evaluate and deploy rApps that enhance network automation, performance and efficiency. This marketplace reinforces Nokia’s commitment to accelerating AI-driven RAN automation, fostering deeper co-creation with customers and rApp partners, and simplifying how CSPs adopt and scale autonomous network capabilities.

Nokia at MWC26

Visitors to Nokia’s booth 3B20 in Hall 3 at Mobile World Congress 2026 will experience multiple demonstrations of Nokia’s latest technologies and innovations, highlighting their role in enabling cognitive, software-defined radio systems. Nokia’s demonstrations also showcase how AI-RAN can optimize network operations, improve energy efficiency and support new AI-driven applications.

