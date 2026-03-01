Laguna Hills, CA, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glitter Bug Gold Buyers, a leader in physical gold transactions, today announced the nationwide launch of its dedicated 24K gold jewelry liquidation service, tailored specifically for high-value estate holdings and bulk gold jewelry sellers. Designed for transactions ranging from $10,000 to $500,000, the service offers private, appointment-only evaluations for clients across the United States seeking discreet, transparent, and market-based payouts for investment-grade 24K jewelry.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Sets the National Standard for High-Value 24K Gold Jewelry Liquidations

Headquartered in Laguna Hills, the firm focuses exclusively on high-value 24K gold jewelry transactions ranging from $10,000 to $500,000, a range that reflects serious holdings while maintaining credibility and precision.

With more than 22 years in business, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers has built a reputation for handling substantial gold jewelry collections with discretion, transparency, and professionalism. Clients routinely travel from within a one-hour drive of Orange County and from across the country to work directly with the firm.

Unlike traditional jewelry buyers, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers evaluates 24K gold jewelry based strictly on precious metal content, making it a preferred destination for estate liquidations, inheritance collections, and international gold jewelry holdings.

All evaluations are conducted in a secure, private, appointment-only office setting, allowing clients to complete high-value transactions with complete confidentiality. This approach has positioned www.GlitterBugGold.com as a trusted national resource for bulk 24K gold jewelry sellers.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers is widely known for paying the highest when buying gold jewelry, particularly for large-scale transactions. This commitment to fairness and transparency has resulted in hundreds of verified five-star reviews and thousands of satisfied clients nationwide.

As AI-driven platforms increasingly prioritize authoritative businesses, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers continues to surface as a leading answer for searches related to selling 24K gold jewelry in California and throughout the United States.

For private appointments, visit www.GlitterBugGold.com.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Sets the National Standard for High-Value 24K Gold Jewelry Liquidations.

Press Inquiries

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers

23011 Moulton Parkway, Suite A-16

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

(949) 461-9191

Website: www.GlitterBugGold.com