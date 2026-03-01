Anker Innovations Unveils Next-Generation Consumer Tech at MWC 2026

Bellevue, WA, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in consumer technology, unveiled its latest collection of next-generation products at Mobile World Congress 2026 showcasing new solutions across charging, smart home, robotics and audio. Key products debuting at MWC 2026 include:

Anker Nano Charger (45W, Smart Display, 180° Foldable) - Cosmic Orange

Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1, MagGo, AirCool, Foldable)

eufy Robot Vacuum C28

eufy Lawn Mower C15

Soundcore Space 2

eufy Wearable Breast Pump S2 Pro

Anker Innovations is also participating in ShowStoppers at the Pedralbes Royal Palace on March 1, where media and industry attendees can experience hands-on demonstrations of the company’s newest devices.

Anker

Anker is debuting the Cosmic Orange color variant of its Anker Nano Charger (45W, Smart Display, 180° Foldable), available alongside Aurora White, Stone Black, and Misty Blue. The world's first smart display charger recognizes iPhone models to deliver tailored charging with real-time visibility and enhanced battery care. The Nano 45W smart display charger features TÜV-certified Care Mode, which supports long-term battery health*, as well as dual foldable prongs with 90° and 180° adjustment that easily fits into wall outlets, all in an ultra-compact and travel-friendly size. Available now for $39.99 on Anker.com and Amazon.com; will be available in European markets in the coming months.

In addition, Anker is introducing the launch of the Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1, MagGo, AirCool, Foldable) in Europe, bringing ultra-fast Qi2 25W wireless charging with active cooling technology to EU consumers. The palm-sized foldable charger simultaneously powers iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with whisper-quiet 19 dB AirCool fan-cooling technology, maintaining device temperatures below 98.6°F for optimal battery health. Available in Phantom Gray and Radiant White for $149.99 on Anker.com and Amazon.com; arriving in European markets in the coming months.



Soundcore Space 2

Soundcore, Anker Innovations’ audio and video brand, will introduce and debut the new Soundcore Space 2 headphones. The Space 2 were designed for travel as well as everyday listening, combining advanced 4-stage noise cancelling capabilities with all-day comfort, clear calls and extended battery life. The Space 2 features enhanced noise cancelling optimized for low-frequency noise, making them ideal to help combat the low rumble during a commercial flight. Additionally, the Space 2 features an ergonomic design with soft memory foam padding to help provide the most comfortable experience throughout the day.The Space 2 were designed for long listening sessions with up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC turned on and up to 70 hours with ANC turned off. For those times when the battery has been drained and a recharge is needed, a five-minute charge provides up to four additional hours of listening time. The Space 2 will be offered in three colors; Linen White, Jet Black and Seafoam Green and are currently slated to become available globally beginning on April 21st on Amazon.com and Soundcore.com for $129.99 in the US; £129.99 in the UK and for €129.99 in Germany and throughout the EU.

eufy

Robot Vacuum Omni C28

As a leading roller mop brand, eufy introduces the Robot Vacuum Omni C28, a solution designed especially for pet families battling everyday messes with high-value and performance in mind. With its HydroJet™ self-clean roller mop and longest mop length in its price range, the C28 delivers the best mopping efficiency in its class. DuoSpiral™ Detangle Brushes include eufy’s exclusive 4-step anti-tangle system preventing hair entanglement and 15,000Pa suction power ensure clean floors with no hassle. The 5-in-1 Omni Station automates maintenance by emptying dust, washing and drying the mop roller, refilling water, collecting wastewater, and charging the robot, significantly reducing hands-on upkeep. Available now for $799 with special launch discounts at eufy.com and Amazon.



Robot Lawn Mower C15

Expanding eufy’s intelligent lawn care ecosystem, the Robot Lawn Mower C15 delivers next-generation automation at a more accessible price point without compromising premium performance. Like eufy's E-series robotic lawn mowers, the C15 uses Vision-FSD Technology, eliminating the need for buried boundary wires or complex RTK setup, replacing them with a fully hands-free, auto-mapping system. Advanced AI-driven V-FSD technology detects and intelligently avoids pets, people and obstacles while generating precise, optimized mowing paths for a consistently clean, professional-grade mow.The C15 model covers an area of 500 square-meters (0.12 acre), handles up to 32% slope, making it ideal for most urban yard owners. Expected launch of Spring 2026.



Wearable Breast Pump S2 Pro

Featuring warming vibrating massage, eufy’s Wearable Breast Pump S2 sets a new benchmark for wearable breast pump technology. With proprietary VibraPump™ technology for more efficient emptying and clog relief, and HeatFlow™ 2.0 with seven adjustable heating levels to enhance output and comfort, the S2 is designed to optimize performance in real time. Its 360° transparent design with integrated light ensures precise alignment and monitoring day or night, while Smart Pumping System 2.0 delivers advanced sensor alerts for full and overflow detection. Through the eufy app, users can remotely control settings, customize suction rhythms, and access guided meditation sessions to support relaxation. The ultra-quiet, hands-free S2 redefines convenience, personalization, and innovation for modern motherhood. Sign up for updates at eufy.com/eufy-mom-and-baby

The Mobile World Congress 2026 takes place March 2–5 in Barcelona and brings together global leaders in mobile and consumer technology. Anker Innovations' participation underscores its continued expansion across charging, smart home and audio categories.Media attending ShowStoppers on March 1 can experience demonstrations of Anker, eufy and Soundcore products at the Pedralbes Royal Palace.



Footnotes*

Battery temperature impacts battery life. When charging in Anker’s Care Mode, the charger operates 36°F below international standards, and the phone battery temperature runs 9°F lower than with other 45W chargers. Data from Anker lab: Maximum internal phone battery temperature during charging from 0% to 100% at an ambient temperature of 77°F.

