CitrusBurn Strategy Examined: Is the Pink Gelatin Recipe the Real Secret to Weight Loss? Citrus Burn Facts!

Los Angeles, CA, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CitrusBurn™ is a newly released, plant-based metabolism support supplement specifically designed to address "thermogenic resistance." Released in early 2026, it is primarily marketed toward adults over 35 who are experiencing a natural metabolic slowdown. Know More Official Website

Unlike traditional "fat burners" that often rely on heavy stimulants and high doses of caffeine, CitrusBurn focuses on metabolic signaling and ingredient synergy to support sustainable energy and appetite control.

The "Orange Peel" Strategy

The core of CitrusBurn's formula is built around concentrated citrus peel extracts, often referred to in wellness circles as the " Orange Peel Trick CitrusBurn ." While the juice of citrus fruits is popular for Vitamin C, the rinds contain higher concentrations of bioactive flavonoids and alkaloids (like p-synephrine) that interact with metabolic receptors and enzymes involved in fat oxidation.

Key Ingredients & Benefits

The formula combines seven primary botanical ingredients designed to work together without causing the "jitters" or energy crashes associated with synthetic stimulants:

Ingredient Primary Function Seville Orange Peel Supports thermogenesis and metabolic signaling. Green Tea Extract Provides EGCG for fat oxidation and antioxidant support. Spanish Red Apple Vinegar Assists with appetite awareness and glucose stability. Andalusian Red Pepper Promotes calorie expenditure through natural heat production. Himalayan Ginger Supports digestion and metabolic health. Berberine Complex Helps maintain balanced blood sugar levels. Korean Red Ginseng Aids in energy consistency and stress response.





What to Expect

CitrusBurn is positioned as a marathon, not a sprint. According to early 2026 consumer reports:

Weeks 1–2: Focuses on "metabolic re-engagement." Users typically report smoother energy levels and reduced bloating rather than immediate weight loss.

Focuses on "metabolic re-engagement." Users typically report smoother energy levels and reduced bloating rather than immediate weight loss. Weeks 3–4: Increased appetite control and fewer cravings are commonly noted.

Increased appetite control and fewer cravings are commonly noted. Month 2+: Consistent users report gradual shifts in body composition and sustained energy throughout the day.

Research into CitrusBurn™ in 2026 focuses on a shift from high-stimulant "fat burners" to a mechanism called metabolic signaling. The supplement is largely based on the "Orange Peel Trick," a marketing term for the use of bioactive citrus flavonoids and alkaloids.

Below is a breakdown of the current scientific landscape and ingredient-specific research as of early 2026.

1. The Core Research: "Thermogenic Resistance"

A primary research angle for CitrusBurn is addressing thermogenic resistance, a phenomenon often observed in adults over 35.

The Theory: As we age, the body’s $B3$-adrenergic receptors (which trigger fat breakdown) can become less responsive.

As we age, the body’s $B3$-adrenergic receptors (which trigger fat breakdown) can become less responsive. The Signaling Shift: Research suggests that certain citrus compounds act "upstream" of the nervous system, helping to restore receptor sensitivity rather than just forcing the heart rate to rise through caffeine.

2. Ingredient-Specific Evidence

While clinical trials on the complete CitrusBurn formula are mostly proprietary or consumer-based, the individual ingredients have significant independent backing:

Ingredient Research Focus Findings p-Synephrine $B3$ Receptor Activation Studies show it can increase resting metabolic rate ($RMR$) by 3–11% without the significant blood pressure spikes associated with ephedrine. Citrus Flavonoids Adipocyte Differentiation 2025/2026 studies on Citrus reticulata (Tangerine) peel show these compounds may inhibit the formation of new fat cells (adipogenesis). Capsaicinoids Thermogenesis Clinical meta-analyses confirm modest increases in calorie expenditure (post-meal "afterburn") and appetite suppression. Berberine Insulin Sensitivity Research frequently links berberine to improved glucose handling, which helps prevent energy crashes and sugar cravings.





3. Clinical "Orange Peel" Data

Recent 2025–2026 investigations into citrus-fruit and seed extracts (like Sinetrol) have shown promising results in double-blind studies:

Body Composition: One 16-week study showed a 5.2% decrease in fat mass alongside a 1.4% increase in lean mass , suggesting the citrus compounds help the body prioritize burning fat over muscle during a deficit.

One 16-week study showed a alongside a , suggesting the citrus compounds help the body prioritize burning fat over muscle during a deficit. Metabolic Signaling: Unlike synthetic stimulants, these extracts focus on inhibiting the enzyme phosphodiesterase, which keeps the "burn" signal active in fat cells for longer periods.

4. Safety & Consumer Research Notes





Liver Enzyme Interaction: Because citrus extracts (specifically from grapefruit or bitter orange) can affect how the liver processes certain medications, consultation with a doctor is required for those on prescription meds.

Because citrus extracts (specifically from grapefruit or bitter orange) can affect how the liver processes certain medications, consultation with a doctor is required for those on prescription meds. The "Slow Burn" Reality: Unlike older-generation supplements that provided an instant "buzz," CitrusBurn research indicates that physiological changes (waist circumference and metabolic rate) typically require 60–90 days of consistent use to become statistically significant.

Is CitrusBurn Right for You?

This supplement is designed for those who already have a baseline of healthy habits (such as walking or mindful eating) but feel they need an extra "edge." It is not a replacement for medical care or a balanced diet. Get CitrusBurn Safely from the Official Website

Metabolism support: Designed to help your body more efficiently burn calories and stored fat by activating thermogenesis — the natural process where the body produces heat and uses energy.



Designed to help your body more efficiently burn calories and stored fat by activating thermogenesis — the natural process where the body produces heat and uses energy. Fat-burning: Intended to support the breakdown of fat and improve metabolic performance when combined with a healthy diet and lifestyle.



Intended to support the breakdown of fat and improve metabolic performance when combined with a healthy diet and lifestyle. Appetite and cravings: Often advertised as helping control hunger and cravings, which can make sticking to a calorie-controlled routine easier.



Often advertised as helping control hunger and cravings, which can make sticking to a calorie-controlled routine easier. Energy: Marketed to boost clean, steady energy without the “jitters” linked to strong stimulants like high doses of caffeine.



Marketed to boost clean, steady energy without the “jitters” linked to strong stimulants like high doses of caffeine. Plant-based ingredients: Typically formulated with citrus extracts (like Seville orange peel), green tea, vinegar, ginger, and other botanicals; it’s usually described as stimulant-free, non-GMO, and gluten-free.



Typically formulated with citrus extracts (like Seville orange peel), green tea, vinegar, ginger, and other botanicals; it’s usually described as stimulant-free, non-GMO, and gluten-free. Manufacturing: Promoted as made in the United States in facilities that follow quality standards like FDA registration and GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certification.

Core Philosophy: The "Orange Peel Trick"

The supplement is often marketed around the "Orange Peel Trick," a consumer-friendly term for using bioactive compounds found in the rinds of Seville Oranges (Bitter Orange).

Signaling vs. Stimulating: Instead of just forcing the body into overdrive with caffeine, it targets Beta-3 adrenergic receptors found primarily in fat tissue.

Instead of just forcing the body into overdrive with caffeine, it targets found primarily in fat tissue. Lipolysis: Activating these receptors triggers the breakdown of fat cells to be used as fuel, theoretically without the cardiovascular stress of traditional stimulants.

In 2026, CitrusBurn has differentiated itself from the crowded "fat burner" market by shifting the focus from high-intensity stimulants to Metabolic Signaling.

The primary "why" behind its popularity is that it aims to solve the problem of Thermogenic Resistance—a state where the body (especially after age 35–40) becomes stubborn and resists burning fat even with diet and exercise.

1. The "Why" Behind the Science CitrusBurn

Traditional supplements often use "brute force" (high caffeine) to shock the system. CitrusBurn uses a three-step biological approach:

Re-Sensitizing Receptors: Its core ingredient, p-synephrine (from Seville orange), targets Beta-3 Adrenergic Receptors . Unlike other receptors that affect heart rate, these are located mainly in fat tissue. They signal your body to "unlock" stored fat cells for use as fuel.

Its core ingredient, p-synephrine (from Seville orange), targets . Unlike other receptors that affect heart rate, these are located mainly in fat tissue. They signal your body to "unlock" stored fat cells for use as fuel. Activating the "Master Switch": Ingredients like Naringenin (from grapefruit) are designed to trigger AMPK , an enzyme often called the "metabolic master switch." When AMPK is active, it tells the body to stop storing fat and start burning it for energy.

Ingredients like Naringenin (from grapefruit) are designed to trigger , an enzyme often called the "metabolic master switch." When AMPK is active, it tells the body to stop storing fat and start burning it for energy. Mitochondrial Support: It aims to improve ATP efficiency, meaning your cells become better at converting food and fat into energy, which helps eliminate the "afternoon slump" without a caffeine crash.

2. Why Choose It Over Other Supplements?

In 2026, users are moving away from "jittery" products. CitrusBurn is chosen for:

Lower Stimulant Profile: It provides energy through metabolic efficiency rather than nervous system stress. This makes it safer for adults concerned about blood pressure or heart jitters.

It provides energy through metabolic efficiency rather than nervous system stress. This makes it safer for adults concerned about blood pressure or heart jitters. Reduced "Food Noise": By including chromium and apple vinegar derivatives, it helps stabilize blood sugar. This targets the "brain hunger" or cravings that usually sabotage diets by mid-afternoon.

By including chromium and apple vinegar derivatives, it helps stabilize blood sugar. This targets the "brain hunger" or cravings that usually sabotage diets by mid-afternoon. Visceral Fat Focus: Its signaling mechanism is specifically designed to target visceral fat (the stubborn belly fat), which is notoriously resistant to simple calorie counting as we age.

3. Who is it for?

The "Plateau" Group: People who are eating right and exercising but haven't seen the scale move in weeks.

People who are eating right and exercising but haven't seen the scale move in weeks. The 35+ Demographic: Individuals dealing with age-related metabolic slowdown.

Individuals dealing with age-related metabolic slowdown. Sustainable Seekers: Those who want a supplement they can take long-term (with proper cycling) without feeling "cracked out" or exhausted when the dose wears off.

Stay Fit and Support Your Metabolism with CitrusBurn — Official Website

The “Citrus Mechanism” Concept (New Thinking)

The "Citrus Mechanism" popularized by CitrusBurn in 2026 represents a departure from 20th-century weight loss philosophy. While older supplements focused on central nervous system (CNS) stimulation (essentially "shaking" the body into burning calories), Citrus Burn targets cellular signaling.

Here is the breakdown of the mechanism that has shifted metabolic thinking this year.

1. Beyond the Stimulant: The Beta-3 Pathway

Most traditional fat burners target Alpha and Beta-1/2 receptors, which affect heart rate and blood pressure. Citrus Burn’s "breakthrough" lies in its affinity for Beta-3 Adrenergic Receptors.

The Location: These receptors are located almost exclusively in adipose (fat) tissue .

These receptors are located almost exclusively in . The Action: By stimulating these specific receptors using p-synephrine (from Seville orange rinds), the supplement signals fat cells to open up and release stored fatty acids to be used as fuel.

By stimulating these specific receptors using p-synephrine (from Seville orange rinds), the supplement signals fat cells to open up and release stored fatty acids to be used as fuel. The Result: You get the metabolic "burn" without the racing heart or "jittery" feeling associated with high-caffeine pills.

2. Overcoming "Thermogenic Resistance"

By 2026, clinical discussions have shifted toward Thermogenic Resistance—a state where the body’s internal furnace "shuts down" due to age, chronic dieting, or hormonal shifts.

Receptor "Deafness": As we age, our fat cells stop "listening" to the hormones that tell them to burn.

As we age, our fat cells stop "listening" to the hormones that tell them to burn. The Citrus Fix: The bioflavonoids in Citrus Burn (specifically Naringenin and Hesperidin) act as a "hearing aid" for your cells, re-sensitizing them so they respond to your body's natural fat-burning signals again.

3. The AMPK "Master Switch"

A core part of the Citrus Burn mechanism involves the activation of AMPK (Adenosine Monophosphate-activated Protein Kinase).

Energy Sensing: AMPK is the enzyme that tells your body whether to store fat (when it thinks energy is high) or burn fat (when it thinks energy is needed).

AMPK is the enzyme that tells your body whether to (when it thinks energy is high) or (when it thinks energy is needed). The "Trick": Citrus Burn mimics the cellular signals of exercise, tricking the "Master Switch" into the "Burn Mode" even during periods of rest. This is why it is often marketed as a tool for those with sedentary jobs.

4. Secondary Metabolic Support

To ensure the fat released by the "Citrus Mechanism" is actually used and not just re-stored, the formula includes:

Berberine & Chromium: These keep insulin stable. If insulin is high, the body cannot burn fat. By keeping it low, the "exit doors" of your fat cells stay open.

These keep insulin stable. If insulin is high, the body cannot burn fat. By keeping it low, the "exit doors" of your fat cells stay open. Green Tea Polyphenols: These prevent the breakdown of norepinephrine, the hormone that keeps the fat-burning signal active for longer periods.

Why It Changed the Conversation in 2026

Before Citrus Burn, the logic was: "Eat less, move more, and take caffeine to survive the exhaustion." The 2026 Logic is: "Fix the cellular communication first so that 'eating less and moving more' actually produces a result." This shift toward hormonal and enzymatic signaling is why Citrus Burn is currently leading the "bio-hacking" weight loss trend.

Quick Summary: Citrus Burn doesn't force your body to lose weight; it attempts to restore the biological environment that makes weight loss possible in the first place.

Citrus Burn Results Timeline: What to Expect Week by Week

In 2026, the consensus among long-term users and metabolic researchers is that CitrusBurn is a "slow-burn" supplement. Because it targets cellular signaling rather than just spiking your heart rate, the results follow a distinct, tiered timeline.

Here is the typical 90-day experience reported by verified users:

Phase 1: Metabolic Re-Engagement (Days 1–7)

Don't expect the scale to move much this week. The formula is beginning to activate your Beta-3 receptors.

What you’ll feel: A subtle "smooth" energy in the morning without a 3 PM crash.

A subtle "smooth" energy in the morning without a 3 PM crash. Key sign it’s working: A noticeable reduction in digestive bloating and a "sharper" feeling after your morning dose.

Phase 2: The Stabilization Window (Weeks 2–4)

By the end of the first month, the bioactive citrus compounds (p-synephrine and naringenin) have begun to stabilize your metabolic rate.

Appetite Control: This is the most cited benefit in month one. Users report a significant drop in "food noise" and late-night cravings.

This is the most cited benefit in month one. Users report a significant drop in "food noise" and late-night cravings. Non-Scale Victories: Your clothes may start to feel slightly looser in the midsection, even if your total weight hasn't dropped significantly yet.

Phase 3: The Fat Utilization Phase (Days 45–60)

This is the "breakthrough" window where most users see visible changes.

Visible Fat Loss: This is when "stubborn" areas (belly and hips) typically begin to shift.

This is when "stubborn" areas (belly and hips) typically begin to shift. Consistency Payoff: Reports suggest that those who stay consistent through day 60 see a 77% higher success rate than those who quit in the first month.

Phase 4: Sustainability Window (Days 60–90)

By the 90-day mark, the "Citrus Mechanism" has fully recalibrated your thermogenic sensitivity.

Steady Progress: Most 2026 consumer reports show an average, sustainable loss of 1–2 lbs per week during this phase.

Most 2026 consumer reports show an average, sustainable loss of during this phase. The "Reset": Many users choose to "cycle" the supplement now (8 weeks on, 2 weeks off) to keep their receptors sensitive.

CitrusBurn Reported Results Progression: How Users Typically Track Changes Over Time

The 90-Day Progression Table

Most users who report success emphasize that the supplement requires at least two months to show "real" changes.

Timeline Typical Reported Results Biological Phase Days 1–14 Reduced bloating, "cleaner" morning energy, and better focus. Weight loss is minimal (mostly water). Metabolic Priming: Receptors begin re-sensitizing. Weeks 3–4 "Food noise" calms down; fewer boredom-induced cravings. Clothes feel looser despite the scale staying steady. Appetite Regulation: Glucose and insulin signaling stabilize. Month 2 Weight begins to drop consistently (average 1–2 lbs/week). Stubborn midsection fat starts to soften. Active Lipolysis: Fat cells are now responding to burn signals. Month 3+ Peak visible transformation. Energy remains stable without the mid-afternoon crash. Metabolic Maintenance: A new, higher baseline of BMR is achieved.





Critical Success Factors in 2026

Verified reports highlight three factors that separate "Transformations" from "Non-Responders":

The "Hydration Requirement": In 2026, it was discovered that the citrus-derived thermogenic process is highly water-dependent. Users who drank at least 80–100 oz of water daily reported significantly faster fat loss than those who didn't.

In 2026, it was discovered that the citrus-derived thermogenic process is highly water-dependent. Users who drank at least reported significantly faster fat loss than those who didn't. The Protein Buffer: Those who maintained a high-protein diet (at least 0.8g per lb of body weight) saw better body composition changes. This prevents the body from burning muscle while the metabolism is in its "high-burn" state.

Those who maintained a high-protein diet (at least 0.8g per lb of body weight) saw better body composition changes. This prevents the body from burning muscle while the metabolism is in its "high-burn" state. Consistency vs. Frequency: Missing even 2 days a week was reported to "reset" the signaling process, making the supplement feel ineffective. Success was tied to a daily 30-minute pre-breakfast routine.

CitrusBurn Benefits Explained: Key Effects Users Often Report

CitrusBurn are defined by its move away from "brute force" stimulation toward metabolic signaling . Unlike older fat burners that relied on massive doses of caffeine to shock the body, CitrusBurn aims to "recondition" the metabolism.

Here is an explanation of the core benefits as reported in 2026 clinical summaries and user experiences:

1. Activation of the "Orange Peel Trick"

The primary benefit centers on Seville Orange Peel Extract (p-synephrine).

Targeted Fat Burning: It specifically targets Beta-3 Adrenergic Receptors located in fat tissue. This signals the body to release stored fat for energy without significantly impacting heart rate or blood pressure.

It specifically targets located in fat tissue. This signals the body to release stored fat for energy without significantly impacting heart rate or blood pressure. Thermogenic Sensitivity: It helps overcome "Thermogenic Resistance," a condition where receptors become "deaf" to weight loss signals as we age (particularly over 35).

Read More About CitrusBurn

2. Stable, "Clean" Energy

While CitrusBurn contains some caffeine (often around 200mg), it is formulated to avoid the "spike and crash" cycle.

Mitochondrial Efficiency: By improving how cells convert fatty acids into fuel, it provides a steady energy stream.

By improving how cells convert fatty acids into fuel, it provides a steady energy stream. No Jitters: Users frequently report a "smooth" energy lift that supports daily focus and gym performance rather than the shaky, anxious feeling of traditional diet pills.

3. Appetite "Calming" & Craving Control

One of the most praised benefits in 2026 reviews is the reduction of "Food Noise."

Blood Sugar Stability: Ingredients like Berberine and Apple Vinegar extracts help regulate glucose levels, preventing the insulin spikes that cause sudden hunger.

Ingredients like Berberine and Apple Vinegar extracts help regulate glucose levels, preventing the insulin spikes that cause sudden hunger. Emotional Eating Support: Many users note they no longer feel the "need" to snack out of boredom or stress in the late afternoon.

4. Reduction in Visceral Fat & Bloating

Because the mechanism focuses on metabolic signaling, the benefits often show up in body composition before the scale moves.

Visceral Targeting: It is specifically designed to help the body access deep abdominal fat that is often resistant to diet alone.

It is specifically designed to help the body access deep abdominal fat that is often resistant to diet alone. Digestive Comfort: Ingredients like Ginger and Korean Ginseng assist in reducing inflammation and "morning bloat," leading to a flatter-looking midsection within the first 14 days.

Citrus Burn Side Effects & Safety: What You Should Know Before Use

CitrusBurn is categorized as a "stimulant-light" supplement, but its reliance on p-synephrine (Bitter Orange) and Green Tea Extract means it is not without risks. Because it targets metabolic receptors, its side effects often differ from traditional "jitters-heavy" fat burners.

1. Common Side Effects

Most users report a higher tolerance compared to traditional supplements, but the following are frequently noted in 2026:

Digestive Sensitivity: Nausea or "sour stomach" if taken without enough water or on a completely empty stomach.

Nausea or "sour stomach" if taken without enough water or on a completely empty stomach. Mild Headaches: Often reported during the first 3–5 days as the body adjusts to the new thermogenic signaling.

Often reported during the first 3–5 days as the body adjusts to the new thermogenic signaling. Dry Mouth: Due to the increased metabolic rate, users often feel more thirsty than usual.

Due to the increased metabolic rate, users often feel more thirsty than usual. Sleep Interference: Even with its lower stimulant profile, taking it after 3:00 PM can cause restlessness or trouble falling asleep.

2. Significant Safety Concerns

While generally considered safe for healthy adults, specific groups should exercise extreme caution:

Concern Why it Matters Blood Pressure p-synephrine can modestly increase systolic blood pressure. Those with pre-existing hypertension should consult a doctor first. Kidney Health In 2026, nephrologists have noted that the proprietary blend makes it hard to track total mineral clearance (like Chromium) in patients with CKD. Drug Interactions Citrus flavonoids (like Naringenin) can interfere with liver enzymes (CYP450), potentially increasing the potency of medications like blood thinners, statins, or anti-anxiety meds. Blood Sugar Ingredients like Berberine and Ginger can lower blood sugar; diabetics should monitor for hypoglycemia.





3. The 2026 "Protocol for Safety"

To minimize risks, health experts in 2026 recommend the following "Safe Use" steps:

The Half-Dose Test: Start with a half-scoop or one capsule for the first 3 days to gauge your heart rate and digestive response.

Start with a half-scoop or one capsule for the first 3 days to gauge your heart rate and digestive response. The 80/20 Rule: Drink at least 80 oz of water daily. The "Citrus Mechanism" requires high hydration to prevent kidney strain and headaches.

Drink at least 80 oz of water daily. The "Citrus Mechanism" requires high hydration to prevent kidney strain and headaches. Cycle Your Use: Follow an 8-weeks-on, 2-weeks-off schedule. This prevents "receptor burnout" and allows your liver and kidneys a rest period.

Follow an schedule. This prevents "receptor burnout" and allows your liver and kidneys a rest period. Avoid "Stacking": Do not combine CitrusBurn with other high-caffeine products (like pre-workouts or excessive coffee), as the combined effect can lead to heart palpitations.

4. Warning Signs to Stop

Discontinue use immediately and seek medical advice if you experience:

Heart Palpitations or an irregularly fast resting heart rate.

or an irregularly fast resting heart rate. Severe Dizziness or fainting spells.

or fainting spells. Jaundice (yellowing of eyes/skin), which could indicate rare liver stress from high-dose green tea extracts.

Refund Policy & Buyer Protection

Most official Citrus Burn purchases include a money-back guarantee (often 60–180 days, depending on the seller’s terms). This helps protect you if you’re not satisfied with results.

Always review the official guarantee details before final checkout — especially:

How long you have to request a refund





Whether unopened/used bottles qualify





How to contact support

CitrusBurn — Final Conclusion (2026)

What It Is

CitrusBurn is a dietary supplement designed to support metabolism, energy regulation, appetite awareness, and gradual fat utilization—not a medical weight‑loss drug or miracle solution.

What It Actually Does

Realistic Benefits Users Report:

Steadier energy levels throughout the day without major crashes.

throughout the day without major crashes. Improved appetite awareness and cravings control over weeks.

over weeks. Gradual fat loss and body composition changes when combined with diet and activity.

when combined with diet and activity. Milder side‑effect profile relative to aggressive stimulants (few jitters, low stimulant reliance).



It’s built around plant‑based metabolic cofactors and citrus‑derived compounds to support the body’s natural metabolic rhythms rather than override them.

Key Limitations

Important expectations to set:

Not instant: noticeable effects usually emerge after several weeks (often 3–4 weeks or more).



noticeable effects usually emerge after several weeks (often 3–4 weeks or more). Not a standalone fat burner: requires balanced eating and activity to see meaningful results.



requires balanced eating and activity to see meaningful results. Best for gradual progress: the model is long‑term metabolic support, not overnight transformation.



If your goal is quick, extreme weight loss, CitrusBurn’s approach may feel too gentle or slow.

Safety & Authenticity

Most users tolerate it well, with no serious side effects reported when taken as directed.

when taken as directed. Authentic product quality and guarantees (e.g., refund policies) apply only when bought from the official source — counterfeit risks exist on unauthorized marketplaces.

Always consult a healthcare professional before starting any supplement, especially if you have medical conditions or take prescription medications.

Verdict — Worth It or Not?

Yes, but with realistic expectations.

CitrusBurn is not a scam — it appears to be a legitimate metabolic support supplement backed by transparent ingredients and positive user trends.

→ It makes the most sense for adults who:

Want a natural, low‑stimulant metabolic aid

Prefer a gradual, sustainable approach to body‑composition goals

to body‑composition goals Are willing to use it consistently (60–90+ days) alongside diet and exercise



→ It’s less suited for people seeking:

Rapid, dramatic weight loss in a short time

A stand‑alone solution without lifestyle support

Media Details

CitrusBurn™

19655 E 35th Dr #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

How To Get In Touch

Phone + 1 (800) 390-6035 (24/7)

Email support@citrusburn.com.

Attachment