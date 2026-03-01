Apple iSports Group Appoints Ian Wilding as Fractional Chief Innovation Officer to Support Strategic Growth and Nasdaq Readiness

IRVINE, Calif., March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple iSports (OTC-QB: AAPI) (“Company” or “Apple iSports” or “AiS”), a digital gaming, entertainment, and technology company, announced the appointment of Ian Wilding, Founder and CEO of Hangar 75, as Fractional Chief Innovation Officer.

In this role, Wilding will work closely with the Apple iSports executive team and board to guide strategic innovation initiatives, strengthen decision-making discipline, and support the Company’s progression from an OTC-QB-listed business toward Nasdaq uplisting.

Apple iSports operates at the intersection of gaming infrastructure, digital entertainment, and emerging market opportunities. As the Company continues to scale and prepare for the increased scrutiny associated with a potential Nasdaq listing, the role will focus on ensuring that innovation and growth initiatives are market-informed, commercially defensible, and aligned with long-term value creation.

“Ian brings a rare combination of strategic clarity, market insight, and capital-markets awareness,” said Joe Martinez, Chairman & CEO of Apple iSports Group. “As we evaluate new opportunities and strengthen our operating and innovation discipline, his experience will help ensure that our decisions are robust, well-evidenced, and appropriate for the next phase of the Company’s development.”

Wilding has over 25 years of experience working with public companies, growth-stage ventures, and capital partners to shape product strategy, innovation programs, and commercialization pathways, particularly in environments subject to heightened regulatory, investor, and governance scrutiny. Through Hangar 75, he has supported organizations navigating major growth transitions, capital raises, and public-market expectations.

“As Apple iSports prepares for its next stage of growth, the challenge is not generating ideas but choosing the right ones and being able to defend those choices clearly,” said Wilding. “This role is about helping the leadership team stay grounded in real market signals, focus deliberately, and build the discipline required of a Nasdaq-ready business.”

The appointment reflects Apple iSports’ broader commitment to disciplined growth, stakeholder engagement, and operating at the standards expected of leading public companies.

About Apple iSports Group

Apple iSports is a rapidly emerging provider of gaming, entertainment, and technology services to B2B and B2C. The Company’s core businesses include gaming, wagering, and ecosystem solutions.

The management team behind Apple iSports has over four decades of experience in gaming and wagering across regulated markets such as Australia, the U.K., and Europe. The Company now brings that experience to the U.S., complemented by the team in the U.S. with years of powerful corporate and financial capabilities.

For additional information about the Apple iSports platform, please visit.

https://appleisports.com.

Corporate and investor information at https://corporate.appleisports.com.

About Ian Wilding and Hangar 75

Ian Wilder is the Founder and CEO of Hangar 75, a global advisory firm that helps organizations make defensible decisions when capital, accountability, and public scrutiny are high. Hangar 75 works with companies, investors, and institutions to guide innovation, commercialization, and strategic focus without disruption. Among current and past clients are, London Stock Exchange, HSBC, Reuters, Wood Mackenzie, Santander, PWC, KPMG, Barclays Bank, Lloyds Bank, Fidelity Investments, CBRE, AA, Bayer, Virgin Galactic, UEFA, Mercedes Benz, Nestle, and Domino’s Pizza

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This release contains forward-looking financial information related to the Company’s strategic growth initiatives. Actual results may differ due to market conditions and other factors. Apple iSports Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Cathy Verlench

Controller & Head of Media Relations

Apple iSports

949-247-4210

cathy.verlench@appleisports.com

www.appleisports.com