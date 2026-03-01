New leaders take helm of United Steelworkers union

TORONTO and PITTSBURGH, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) installed a historic slate of leaders today, led by new International President Roxanne Brown and National Director for Canada Marty Warren.



Roxanne Brown becomes the 10th International President of the USW, North America’s largest industrial union since its founding in 1942. Elected last fall, she replaces David McCall, who did not seek re-election after serving as the USW’s international president since September 2023.



Brown is the first woman and the first person of colour to lead the Steelworkers union. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, and raised in White Plains, N.Y., she has served as USW International Vice-President since 2019.

A passionate advocate widely admired for her strategic work on behalf of USW members, Brown joined the union’s Legislative and Policy Department in Washington, D.C., 27 years ago. As she rose through the USW’s ranks, she put working families at the centre of the conversations around health care, jobs, manufacturing, retirement security, trade, workplace safety and other issues.



Brown’s testimony before state legislatures, the U.S. Congress, the U.S. International Trade Commission, regulatory agencies and international forums helped to position the USW as a champion of preserving good union jobs in North America and a leading voice for working people.



“It’s our job in the labour movement to meet the moment – to organize, to educate and to lead the fight for real economic justice,” Brown said at today’s installation of the USW’s International Executive Board.



“Workers are hungry for real and lasting change, and our union stands ready to help them deliver it.”



Today’s ceremony saw Marty Warren sworn into his second term as the USW’s National Director for Canada, a position he has held since 2022. He previously served nine years as the union’s District 6 Director, representing members in Ontario and Atlantic Canada.



“Members of our union and workers across our country are facing unprecedented challenges and economic upheaval caused by Donald Trump’s senseless tariffs and trade war,” Warren said.



“We’re fighting back with cross-border solidarity among Steelworkers leaders and activists on both sides of the border who understand that these tariffs are harmful to workers and communities in both our countries,” he said.



USW leaders in Canada will continue to aggressively advocate for federal and provincial governments to implement the transformative measures needed to build a resilient economy that sustains and creates good jobs and protects communities nationwide, Warren added.



The union already has helped secure government commitments on measures including “Buy-Canadian” procurement policies; establishing an industrial strategy; new investments in the steel, forestry, critical minerals and manufacturing sectors; stronger trade enforcement; and improvements to Employment Insurance and Work-Sharing programs.



The USW and its allies across the country will continue to demand a central role for the labour movement in setting trade policies that are needed to protect Canadian workers and communities, Warren said.

The Canadian contingent on the USW’s International Executive Board also includes:



Myles Sullivan, elected to his second term as the USW’s International Secretary-Treasurer, who previously served as USW District 6 Director;

Scott Lunny, elected to his second term as Director of USW District 3, representing the union’s members in Western Canada and the Territories;

Nicolas Lapierre, elected to his second term as Director of USW District 5, representing members in Quebec;

Kevon Stewart, elected to his second term as Director of USW District 6, representing members in Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

“USW members made a great decision to elect a smart, passionate and inspiring new International President,” said Scott Lunny, USW District 3 Director.



“I join my colleagues in our confidence in Roxanne Brown to lead Steelworkers across North America through the many challenges we face, continuing our fight for fairness, dignity and justice for all working people. I am incredibly proud to serve with Roxanne and our International Executive Board as we build a stronger and more united future for every Steelworker.”

“Our union activism is more important than ever, for the health and safety of our members, for better working conditions and for quality jobs in these turbulent economic times,” said District 5 Director Nicolas Lapierre.

“I encourage our members and activists to make their activism known and to be proud of the good work we do every day – for our colleagues, in our workplaces and in our communities. Let’s never forget that we have strength in numbers,” Lapierre said.

“Roxane Brown’s election as the first Black woman to serve as USW International President is a powerful milestone in our union’s history that advances representation and our members’ democratic and collective strength,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director.



“Steelworkers know that when workers from every background stand together, we build a stronger labour movement and stronger communities. Roxanne’s leadership will help carry forward our fight for fairness, dignity and justice on the job and to advance the interests of workers everywhere.”

About the United Steelworkers union



The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.



Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

