Yasam Ayavefe Opens Mileo Dubai to Stranded Travelers Following UAE Airspace Closure

Yasam Ayavefe opens Mileo Dubai to stranded families and elderly passengers after all UAE flights were suspended.

London, March 1st, 2026







Entrepreneur and philanthropist Yasam Ayavefe announced that Mileo Dubai is providing complimentary accommodation to travelers affected by the full suspension of flights and the temporary closure of UAE airspace until further notice.

Following recent regional developments, UAE authorities acted decisively and responsibly, placing safety at the forefront by suspending all flight operations and closing national airspace as a precautionary measure. The swift coordination across aviation, security, and emergency agencies has ensured continued stability and public safety across the country.

As a result of the airspace closure, thousands of passengers have been left stranded in transit, many without immediate accommodation options.

In response, Yasam Ayavefe confirmed that Mileo Dubai will offer free short-term stays to travelers impacted by the cancellations. The initiative is intended to provide calm, stability, and reassurance during an unexpected disruption.

“The UAE has demonstrated strong leadership and clear priorities in protecting people,” Yasam Ayavefe said. “As residents of Dubai, it is our duty to assist in moments like this. When travelers are stranded through no fault of their own, offering them comfort and safety is the least we can do.”

Priority will be given to families with children and elderly passengers who may require additional support. Affected travelers may contact the hotel directly at reservation@mileohotels.com for assistance and coordination.

Mileo Dubai has activated internal procedures to receive guests in an organized and measured manner, ensuring that comfort and safety remain the primary focus. The hotel’s operational team is managing capacity responsibly while responding to the urgent needs created by the airspace suspension.

As an entrepreneur and philanthropist, Yasam Ayavefe emphasized that hospitality carries a deeper meaning during times of uncertainty. “Community matters most when circumstances are challenging,” he said. “If we are able to help, then we should.”

The complimentary accommodation program will remain in effect while the airspace closure continues. Further updates will be shared as authorities announce the resumption of normal flight operations.

About Yasam Ayavefe and Mileo Dubai

Yasam Ayavefe is an entrepreneur and philanthropist with business interests spanning hospitality and lifestyle ventures. Mileo Dubai, located on Palm Jumeirah, is part of his hospitality portfolio and is known for its service standards and guest-focused approach. Through Mileo Dubai, Yasam Ayavefe supports initiatives that extend beyond commercial operations and reflect a broader commitment to community responsibility.

Media:

Contact: Alex Luca

alex@globalmedia.news

Attachments