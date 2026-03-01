Saabsoft Launches Integrated Real Estate Technology Platform for Developers and Brokers in the UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saabsoft Technologies, a leading Bitrix24 Partner UAE and recipient of the Best Bitrix24 Partner in the Middle East award, has announced the official launch of its fully integrated Real Estate Technology Platform designed to serve property developers and brokerage firms across Bitrix24 UAE and Bitrix24 Dubai markets.

The newly launched platform introduces a comprehensive Project Inventory App tailored specifically for real estate developers. The solution enables advanced 2D and 3D unit visualization, real-time inventory tracking, pricing management, availability control, and structured sales workflows — allowing developers to manage projects from launch through completion within a centralized system.

Complementing the inventory solution is Saabsoft’s customized Real Estate Finance Module, built to address the operational needs of property developers. The module includes instalments schedule management, revenue tracking, commission calculations, cash flow monitoring, and comprehensive financial reporting. A fully customized Executive Finance Dashboard provides real-time insights, empowering leadership teams with accurate data to support strategic decision-making.

For real estate brokers, Saabsoft offers its dedicated Listing App, enabling streamlined property management alongside customized KPI dashboards that track agent performance, deal pipelines, conversion ratios, and commission structures. This integrated approach ensures that brokerage operations, sales monitoring, and performance analytics are managed within one unified ecosystem.

A significant component of the announcement is Saabsoft’s technology partnership with Property Finder, one of the Middle East’s largest property portals. Through native integration developed by Saabsoft, clients can publish listings directly to Property Finder and other listing portals while automatically capturing qualified leads into Bitrix24. This eliminates manual data entry and consolidates portal leads, direct inquiries, and CRM activities into a single platform.

As part of its end-to-end digital transformation strategy, Saabsoft also provides Website Development services fully integrated with both the Project Inventory App and the Listing App. Developers and brokers can publish properties directly on their corporate websites while automatically routing inquiries into the same centralized Bitrix24 system. This ensures synchronized inventory management, unified lead capture, and complete operational visibility.

“Our goal is to provide companies with a real estate CRM more than a traditional one,” said Ashraf Soubhi, Managing Director of Saabsoft Technologies. “Through our expertise in Bitrix24 UAE and Bitrix24 Dubai implementations, we deliver a fully connected ecosystem that integrates project inventory, finance, listing portals, and website development into one powerful and scalable solution.”

Saabsoft currently serves more than 600 companies across the Middle East, delivering enterprise-grade digital transformation solutions across real estate, government, healthcare, and enterprise sectors.

With this announcement, Saabsoft reinforces its position as a leading real estate technology provider in the region, offering developers and brokers a comprehensive, single-platform solution that enhances efficiency, transparency, and long-term growth.