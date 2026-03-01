New Crypto Ethereum Based: Pepeto Unveils $7.391M Presale Milestone as XRP News Make Waves and Bitcoin Target $150,000 This Year

Dubai, UAE, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



New crypto Ethereum based Pepeto just crossed $7.391 million raised in presale funding and demand is climbing higher with every passing day as more investors lock in their positions before the listing. The team recently confirmed that all platform tools are nearing their final development stages, and this article will break down exactly what those tools do and why they are creating this level of excitement among early buyers. This kind of entry point rarely stays open for long in crypto, especially when the broader market is heating up at the same time. XRP news is pushing Ripple back into the spotlight, Bitcoin is chasing the boldest year end target on record, and Pepeto is quietly building an ecosystem that could outperform both of them for anyone getting in at this stage.

XRP News Points to Growth but Pepeto Delivers What Large Caps No Longer Can

XRP news keeps making waves as Ripple gains full regulatory clarity and institutional capital flows back into the token at levels not seen since 2021. As Forbes reported, XRP climbed over 300% in the past year and analysts project another move toward $5 if bullish conditions hold. That represents a solid 2x to 3x from current prices, which is respectable for a large cap already valued in the hundreds of billions. But Pepeto sits at a presale entry so early that even a small fraction of XRP's market cap would deliver 50x to 100x for anyone buying today, because the project solves real problems across all of cryptocurrency and not just meme coins.

As crypto is getting bullish again, the volume will explode and Pepeto aims to catch it all. Bloomberg covered, Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin will reach $150,000 before year end, confirming the bull cycle has room to run and serious capital is searching for the next high conviction play. What makes Pepeto different comes down to real utility, and the next section explains exactly why.

Why Pepeto Is Going Viral and Attracting Attention From the Biggest Names in Crypto

Pepeto is not going viral by accident, and the reason becomes obvious once you understand what the project actually solves. The team is building a complete trading ecosystem that fixes the exact friction points holding all of cryptocurrency back from mainstream adoption. Every crypto asset will be tradable on a secure, low fee platform that connects every major blockchain into one experience, which is the type of tool the entire industry has been waiting for. Right now traders pay high gas fees, jump between multiple exchanges for different tokens, and deal with fragmented liquidity across chains that do not talk to each other. Pepeto eliminates all of that with a dedicated exchange for listings, a cross chain bridge for instant transfers, and zero tax swaps across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana.

This is exactly why large wallet activity around the project has been surging. Serious investors know that when a project solves a universal problem at this price level, the return potential is enormous. On top of the technology, growing rumors across the crypto community have been linking Elon Musk to Pepeto. Musk has a well known love for meme coins, and his public support for Dogecoin helped send it from fractions of a penny to a peak market cap of $89 billion. Pepeto fits exactly what 2026 demands because it combines meme coin virality with real utility that gives the token lasting demand. A Pepe ecosystem cofounder backs the project, dual audits from SolidProof and Coinsult confirm its security, and 211% APY staking rewards let holders earn compounding returns daily while they wait for the listing.

Pepeto Offers the Returns That XRP Already Delivered to Its Earliest Believers

XRP turned early adopters into millionaires when it ran from fractions of a cent to over $3 at its peak, and that kind of wealth creation is what every investor dreams about finding again. But that window closed a long time ago because XRP now sits at a valuation where even a strong rally means doubling your money at best. Pepeto is sitting right where XRP was years ago, at a presale price with real products approaching launch and demand accelerating every single day. The allocation is filling fast, the listing price will be higher than what you pay today, and 211% APY staking rewards are compounding in your wallet right now. Visit the Pepeto official website and enter the presale before this stage closes for good.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest XRP news in 2026?

XRP keeps pushing higher as Ripple expands institutional partnerships after regulatory clarity. Analysts project a move toward $5, but presale projects like Pepeto offer significantly higher return potential at current entry prices.

Will Bitcoin reach $150,000 this year?

Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin could hit $150,000 by year end. This bullish outlook signals capital flow into crypto that benefits early presale positions like Pepeto before exchange listing.

Why is Pepeto attracting large investors during the bull run?

Pepeto combines meme coin virality with a full crypto trading platform and 211% APY staking. Visit the Pepeto official website for presale details.



