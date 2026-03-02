PONY AI Inc. Achieved Gen-7 Robotaxi UE Breakeven in Shenzhen, Strengthening Path to Scalable Commercialization

SHENZHEN, China, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PONY; HKEX: 2026), a global leader in achieving large-scale mass production and commercialization of autonomous driving technology, today announced that it has achieved seventh-generation (“Gen-7”) Robotaxi unit economics (“UE”) breakeven1 in Shenzhen. This milestone underscores Pony.ai’s capability to realize a sustainable business model, laying a solid foundation to accelerate scale-up over a multi-year horizon.

Driven by surging user demand and optimized operational efficiency, Pony.ai’s commercial operations in Shenzhen have delivered outstanding results. As of February 28, the one-month daily average net revenue per Gen-7 Robotaxi has reached RMB338, with a daily average of 23 orders per vehicle. These figures demonstrate the Company’s effective monetization strategies and superior product offerings, delivering an exceptional user experience that has driven strong user willingness to pay for Pony.ai’s Robotaxi services. Robust travel activity also boosted the users' ride-hailing demand during the Chinese New Year.

“This milestone marks a critical moment for Pony.ai and the autonomous driving industry,” said James Peng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pony.ai. “Following UE breakeven in Guangzhou last year, achieving this milestone once again in Shenzhen proves that our technology and business model are successfully delivering scalable commercialization. Moving ahead, we will continue to accelerate the scale-up. By expanding our fleet deployment, we aim to drive growth in paid orders and revenues.”

1 UE calculation comprises the following key cost components: vehicle and autonomous driving kit depreciation, electricity and charging expenses, routine maintenance, remote assistance operations, insurance premiums, ground support staff labor, and parking and network infrastructure costs.

About Pony AI Inc.

Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai”) (NASDAQ: PONY; HKEX: 2026), founded in 2016, is a global leader in achieving large-scale mass production and commercialization of autonomous driving technology. Pony.ai is committed to delivering safe, advanced, and reliable autonomous driving technology and solutions. At the heart of Pony.ai’s strategy is its proprietary world model PonyWorld and its Virtual Driver technology. Together, they power the development and scaling of its Robotaxi services, Robotruck services, and licensing and applications businesses. With operations spanning China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, and beyond, Pony.ai stands among a select few companies globally to achieve fully driverless commercial operations. Pony.ai has forged deep and extensive partnerships across the autonomous driving value chain, enabling it to accelerate the commercialization of autonomous driving in line with its ultimate vision: “Autonomous Mobility Everywhere.” For more information, please visit: https://ir.pony.ai.

Cautionary Statement

The UE presented herein are solely for informational purposes and are based on a number of assumptions and are limited to Robotaxi operated in Shenzhen only. Such assumptions are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented. The UE may fluctuate and there can be no assurance that they will remain positive or reach breakeven. As a result, investors should not place undue reliance on such unit economics.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Pony.ai’s beliefs, expectations, accelerating the scale-up of Robotaxi services, and improving unit economics, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Pony.ai’s filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Pony.ai does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

