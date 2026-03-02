Makler Service AG Launches Real Estate Talk Arabia

ZUG, Switzerland, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With international property markets intertwining at an unprecedented rate, Real Estate Talk Arabia, an initiative of Makler Service AG, emerges as a dynamic link between Middle Eastern and European real estate professionals. Through accessible livestreams and interactive community sessions, the platform opens channels for realtors to tackle regulatory changes, share strategies, and gain insight into transcontinental investing.

Connecting Realtors and Investors Through Live Discussions

Makler Service AG’s Real Estate Talk Arabia leverages weekly livestreams to bring together experienced real estate agents, aspiring brokers, and investors from both sides of the Mediterranean. The initiative distinguishes itself through its open-access format, welcoming participants at various career stages and with diverse investment interests. These sessions focus on actionable topics, from risk mitigation to property marketing tactics, providing participants not only with information but also with ready-to-apply tools to boost their business in fast-evolving markets. This digital forum is rapidly becoming an anchor for networking and professional exchange in the broader realm of international real estate.

Addressing Legal Challenges and Regulatory Shifts

Real estate professionals face an evolving regulatory landscape, especially when operating across jurisdictions. Makler Service AG has designed its sessions to highlight potential legal pitfalls and clarify compliance requirements for agents interested in cross-border transactions, such as investing in Dubai’s property market. By offering expert input on topics like §34c GewO in Germany and investment frameworks in the UAE, the platform helps to demystify complex rules and supports secure investment decisions. This transparent exchange of legislative updates underpins the credibility and professionalism of agents within the competitive field of international property sales.

Highlighting Marketing Innovations and Digital Strategies

Marketing expertise lies at the heart of property success. Real Estate Talk Arabia sets itself apart by sharing state-of-the-art digital marketing strategies tailored to both European and Middle Eastern audiences. From leveraging social media channels to employing data analytics for targeted lead generation, Makler Service AG encourages realtors to future-proof their approach. Insights shared during livestreams often cover the latest software, tools, and creative tactics that can make property listings stand out in saturated markets, promoting not only the sale of exclusive villas or Dubai apartments but also elevating the overall expertise of the realtor community.

Fostering Sustainable International Collaboration

The sense of community built through Real Estate Talk Arabia is a distinguishing feature in an industry often marked by competition. Members engage in peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, business matchmaking, and ongoing mentorship — a structure that actively cultivates trust and long-term partnerships. Makler Service AG’s commitment to both online and in-person engagement, through webinars and annual congress events, illustrates a holistic approach to cross-border real estate collaboration. By supporting regulatory education and marketing innovation, the platform also actively encourages portfolio diversification and sustainable investment practices across international borders.

Discover more about bridging real estate markets at maklersprechstunde.com .

About Makler Service AG

With decades of expertise and a specialisation in real estate education, Makler Service AG stands at the forefront of the industry’s digital transformation. The company operates comprehensive platforms including maklersprechstunde.com, serving as pivotal hubs for realtor networking, career development, and international market exploration. Makler Service AG’s ongoing mission is to raise professional standards and foster reliable, effective international real estate exchanges.

Contact:

Makler Service AG

Baarerstrasse 133

6300 Zug

E-Mail: office@maklersprechstunde.com

Internet: www.immobilien-makler-akademie.com

Tel: +41 415520292

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38d23233-8d1b-4e74-be71-817c36530fd0