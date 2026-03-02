Cloud Native Security Service Market Set to Hit USD 129.23 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Cloud Cyber Threats and Zero-Trust Adoption | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cloud Native Security Service Market size was valued at USD 44.62 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 129.23 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.22% over the forecast period.

Government laws requiring data protection compliance, the growing frequency of assaults on cloud-native settings, and organizational demands for automated incident response and real-time threat visibility are all factors propelling the market's expansion.

The U.S. Cloud Native Security Service Market is estimated at USD 16.84 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 49.21 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.36% over 2026–2035.

The mandatory implementation of zero-trust requirements under federal cybersecurity directives, regulatory frameworks that support cloud data governance, and a robust cybersecurity technology ecosystem are the main factors driving the largest market for cloud native security services in the United States.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The solutions segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 62.45% in 2025, owing to better coverage of enterprise cloud security requirements through integrated CNAPP platforms. The services segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 12.18% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand from organizations seeking managed detection and response (MDR).

By Deployment

By 2025, the public cloud segment contributed the largest revenue share of 54.37% due to its scalability, reduced infrastructure costs and native integration with hyperscaler security tooling from providers. The hybrid cloud segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 12.54% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for organizations to balance cloud agility with on-premises data residency and regulatory control requirements.

By Enterprise Size

Large enterprises accounted for the largest share of the cloud native security service market with about 67.82%, owing to their extensive multi-cloud deployments and stringent regulatory compliance obligations. SME segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 12.91% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as small and medium-sized businesses accelerate cloud migration globally.

By End Use

BFSI accounted for the leading share of nearly 23.14% in 2025, and is expected to sustain strong growth driven by financial data protection mandates and increasing cyber threat exposure across banking and insurance institutions.

Regional Insights:

Due to a well-established cloud security technology ecosystem, strict federal regulations for cybersecurity governance and cloud data protection, and growing enterprise awareness of the operational and financial repercussions of cloud security breaches, North America held the largest revenue share of the cloud native security service market in 2025, which is more than 38.62%.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the cloud native security service market with a CAGR of 13.47%, as the awareness about cloud security risks, government cybersecurity frameworks, and digital infrastructure modernization in developing nations including China, India, South Korea, and ASEAN economies is growing.

Escalating Cyberattack Frequency and Expanding Cloud Attack Surfaces to Boost Market Growth Globally

The market share of cloud native security services is being driven by an increase in ransomware campaigns, supply chain compromise incidents, cloud misconfiguration exploits, and insider threat incidents that target containerized and multi-cloud environments. These factors are primarily responsible for the growing frequency of cyberattacks and the expansion of cloud attack surfaces. These catalysts for enterprise cloud security investment and cloud-native security platform penetration are driving the base of the market, the adoption of public cloud and hybrid cloud security services, and adding to the overall market share globally.

Key Players:

Palo Alto Networks

CrowdStrike Holdings

Zscaler, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Google LLC

Check Point Software Technologies

Fortinet, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Wiz, Inc.

Orca Security

Lacework, Inc.

Aqua Security Software

Sysdig, Inc.

Snyk Limited

Tenable Holdings

Qualys, Inc.

SentinelOne, Inc.

Recent Developments:

In January 2025, Palo Alto Networks it expanded its Prisma Cloud CNAPP platform capabilities with AI-powered autonomous cloud misconfiguration remediation and enhanced Kubernetes runtime security features, aiming to improve enterprise cloud security posture and automated threat response across AWS, Azure, and GCP multi-cloud environments.

In March 2025, CrowdStrike Holdings launched enhanced Falcon Cloud Security Posture Management capabilities featuring generative AI-driven risk prioritization and automated compliance reporting across North American enterprise deployments, strengthening cloud security audit efficiency and expanding adoption among regulated industries including BFSI and healthcare.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

THREAT LANDSCAPE & INCIDENT METRICS – helps you track cloud security breach frequency and incident response rates (%). Measures Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR). Analyzes cloud misconfiguration incidence by deployment type. Benchmarks enterprise security ROI and total cost of ownership.

– helps you track cloud security breach frequency and incident response rates (%). Measures Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR). Analyzes cloud misconfiguration incidence by deployment type. Benchmarks enterprise security ROI and total cost of ownership. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you assess adherence to FedRAMP, NIST, and ISO 27001 standards. Reviews audit performance across GDPR, CCPA, and sector-specific frameworks. Tracks readiness for NIS2 and cross-border cloud governance requirements.

– helps you assess adherence to FedRAMP, NIST, and ISO 27001 standards. Reviews audit performance across GDPR, CCPA, and sector-specific frameworks. Tracks readiness for NIS2 and cross-border cloud governance requirements. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you evaluate API security integration with cloud-native platforms. Tracks adoption of DevSecOps pipelines and automated security tools. Measures implementation of zero-trust architectures and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

– helps you evaluate API security integration with cloud-native platforms. Tracks adoption of DevSecOps pipelines and automated security tools. Measures implementation of zero-trust architectures and multi-factor authentication (MFA). IMPLEMENTATION & OPERATIONAL BENCHMARKS – helps you understand average deployment timelines and platform costs by enterprise size. Measures security team adoption and training efficiency. Evaluates threat remediation cost savings and program-level ROI impact.

– helps you understand average deployment timelines and platform costs by enterprise size. Measures security team adoption and training efficiency. Evaluates threat remediation cost savings and program-level ROI impact. SECURITY & DATA PRIVACY INDICATORS – helps you analyze incidence rates of cloud data breaches and unauthorized access attempts. Tracks enterprise trust indicators and perceived protection levels. Monitors compliance trends with emerging state-level data privacy laws.

– helps you analyze incidence rates of cloud data breaches and unauthorized access attempts. Tracks enterprise trust indicators and perceived protection levels. Monitors compliance trends with emerging state-level data privacy laws. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading cloud-native security providers. Covers solution capabilities, integration ecosystems, customer base, partnerships, and recent developments. Supports benchmarking of growth projections and market reach.

