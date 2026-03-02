Bitget Lists Fabric Protocol (ROBO) for Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of Fabric Protocol (ROBO) in the Innovation and AI Zone for spot trading. Trading for the ROBO/USDT pair opens on February 27, 2026, 10:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from February 28, 2026, 11:00 (UTC).

Fabric Protocol is a global, open network for the coordination, deployment, and governance of general-purpose robotics. By integrating high-performance blockchain primitives with the emerging machine economy, the protocol provides robots with autonomous financial identities and the necessary cryptographic frameworks to operate as first-class economic participants. It facilitates a transparent marketplace for robotic labor, where decentralized coordination pools enable the collective funding and activation of robot fleets, effectively transitioning machines from isolated assets into verifiable, independent workers capable of executing complex real-world tasks.

Operating initially on Base before transitioning to a dedicated Layer-1 chain, the protocol leverages $ROBO as its native settlement token to facilitate seamless machine-to-machine payments, automated service contracting, and programmable incentive distribution. Ultimately, Fabric Protocol aims to accelerate the maturation of the "Robot Economy," providing the essential infrastructure for scalable human-machine alignment and sustainable automated labor markets.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Fabric Protocol (ROBO) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in bridging frontier technologies with institutional-grade liquidity, while accelerating the transition toward a programmable, machine-led economy.

