Press Release: Sanofi’s rilzabrutinib earns orphan drug designation in Japan for IgG4-related disease

Sanofi’s rilzabrutinib earns orphan drug designation in Japan for IgG4-related disease

Designation based on positive data from a phase 2 study of rilzabrutinib in IgG4-RD

Third global orphan drug designation for rilzabrutinib in IgG4-RD, underpinning Sanofi’s commitment to rare immune-mediated diseases

Paris, March 2, 2026 – The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan has granted orphan drug designation to rilzabrutinib, a novel, oral, reversible covalent Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, for IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RD). There is still unmet medical need and limited treatment options in Japan for IgG4-RD, a rare, progressive, immune-mediated chronic condition in which the immune system attacks various tissues and organs leading to serious damage. The MHLW grants orphan designation to medicines that address rare diseases or conditions with unmet medical needs.

Rilzabrutinib for the treatment of IgG4-RD was evaluated in a phase 2 study (clinical study identifier: NCT04520451) and results were presented at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology 2025 congress. In IgG4-RD patients, treatment with rilzabrutinib for 52 weeks led to reduction in disease flares and other disease markers and minimized the need for treatment with glucocorticoids. The safety profile of rilzabrutinib in the study was consistent with previous studies in other indications, with no new safety signals observed. Treatment-emergent adverse events reported by >10% of patients include diarrhea, COVID-19, dizziness, dry mouth and nausea. Currently, rilzabrutinib in IgG4-RD is being evaluated in the RILIEF phase 3 study (clinical study identifier: NCT07190196).

Rilzabrutinib is being studied across multiple rare immune-mediated diseases. In 2025, it received approval for immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in the US, the EU, and the UAE. Additionally, rilzabrutinib is currently under regulatory review for ITP in Japan. Rilzabrutinib has received several expedited designations from global regulatory authorities for ITP, IgG4-RD, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA), and sickle cell disease (SCD). Other than the approved ITP indications in the US, EU, and UAE, these uses of rilzabrutinib are investigational and have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.



About rilzabrutinib

Rilzabrutinib, Wayrilz where approved, is a novel, oral, reversible covalent BTK inhibitor that has the potential to be an effective new medicine for several rare immune-mediated or inflammatory diseases by working to restore immune balance via multi-immune modulation. BTK, expressed in B cells, macrophages, and other innate immune cells, plays a critical role in multiple immune-mediated disease processes and inflammatory pathways. With the application of the TAILORED COVALENCY® technology, rilzabrutinib can selectively inhibit the BTK target. Rilzabrutinib is now approved for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in the US, the EU, and the UAE. Regulatory review for use in ITP is currently ongoing in Japan.

About IgG4-RD

IgG4-RD is a progressive, relapsing, chronic immune-mediated rare disease, which can manifest in almost every organ and can lead to organ damage and irreversible dysfunction with a sometimes fatal outcome. People with IgG4-RD experience flare-ups of the condition characterized by periods of exacerbated symptoms. Due to its rarity and challenges with diagnosis, the global prevalence of IgG4-RD is unknown.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people’s lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

Media Relations

Sandrine Guendoul | +33 6 25 09 14 25 | sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com

Evan Berland | +1 215 432 0234 | evan.berland@sanofi.com

Léo Le Bourhis | +33 6 75 06 43 81 | leo.lebourhis@sanofi.com

Victor Rouault | +1 617 356 4751 | victor.rouault@sanofi.com

Timothy Gilbert | +1 516 521 2929 | timothy.gilbert@sanofi.com

Léa Ubaldi | +33 6 30 19 66 46 | lea.ubaldi@sanofi.com

Ekaterina Pesheva | +1 410 926 6780 | ekaterina.pesheva@sanofi.com

Investor Relations

Thomas Kudsk Larsen | +44 7545 513 693 | thomas.larsen@sanofi.com

Alizé Kaisserian | +33 6 47 04 12 11 | alize.kaisserian@sanofi.com

Keita Browne | +1 781 249 1766 | keita.browne@sanofi.com

Nathalie Pham | +33 7 85 93 30 17 | nathalie.pham@sanofi.com

Nina Goworek | +1 908 569 7086 | nina.goworek@sanofi.com

Thibaud Châtelet | +33 6 80 80 89 90 | thibaud.chatelet@sanofi.com

Yun Li | +33 6 84 00 90 72 | yun.li3@sanofi.com

Sanofi forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions regarding the marketing and other potential of the product; regarding potential future events and revenues from the product. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “can,” “contemplate,” “could,” “is designed to,” “may,” “might,” “potential,” “objective,” "attempt," “target,” “project,” "strategy," "strive," "desire," “predict,” “forecast,” “ambition,” “guideline,” "seek," “should,” “will,” "goal," or the negative of these and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Sanofi’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the product, the fact that product may not be commercially successful; authorities’ decisions regarding whether and when to approve a product candidate; political pressure in the United States to mandate lower drug prices including “most favored nation” pricing for State Medicaid programs; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues; competition in general; risks associated with intellectual property and any related pending or future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, and volatile economic and market conditions, and the impact that global crises may have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and on the global economy as a whole. The risks and uncertainties also include the uncertainties discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the French Markets Authority (AMF) made by Sanofi, including those listed under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Sanofi’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 or contained in our periodic reports on Form 6-K. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

All trademarks mentioned in this press release are the property of the Sanofi group.

Attachment