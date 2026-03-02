PHOTONIS DEFENSE AWARDED U.S. ARMY BINOD CONTRACT FOR ADVANCED NIGHT VISION SOLUTIONS, A STRATEGIC MILESTONE FOR EXOSENS’ EXPANSION IN THE U.S.

Firm-fixed-price Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command to Photonis Defense, Exosens’ U.S. subsidiary, with a maximum value of US$352.6 million

Contract covers the development, production, and testing of the U.S. Army’s Binocular Night Observation Device (BiNOD) program through February 27, 2033

Award marks a key milestone in Exosens’ expansion in the U.S., the world’s most demanding single market for night vision devices, supported by the Group’s scalable industrial footprint in the country





Press release, Mérignac (France), March 2, 2026 – Exosens (EXENS; FR001400Q9V2), a high-tech company focused on providing mission- and performance-critical amplification, detection, and imaging technologies, today announces that its U.S. subsidiary, Photonis Defense Inc., has been awarded a firm-fixed-price Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, covering the development, production, and testing of the U.S. Army’s Binocular Night Observation Device (BiNOD).

The contract has a maximum value of US$352.6 million and an estimated completion date of February 27, 2033. Specific work locations and funding will be determined with each task order issued throughout the program. This IDIQ contract was awarded to Photonis Defense following a competitive selection process involving six initial bidders and demonstrates the company’s best-in-class program execution capabilities.

“This award highlights the strength of our U.S. industrial strategy and validates our March 2025 announced investment in our new production facility in Sturbridge, Massachusetts,” said Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens. “The United States represents the most demanding single market in the world for night vision technologies, and Exosens is committed to serving the U.S. Army through in-country operations. This contract marks a new phase in our long-term expansion with this strategic customer.”

“We are well positioned to deliver advanced night vision solutions to the U.S. Army through U.S.-based development, production, and testing of our BiNOD system, providing lightweight, high-performance capabilities at an effective cost while supporting both U.S. Army requirements and our long-term growth in the U.S. defense market,” said Shanna Owens, CEO of Photonis Defense.

Photonis Defense will leverage its U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing capabilities, including the Sturbridge facility, to support the program. Exosens will provide updates on developments in line with its regular communications.

About Exosens

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as advanced cameras, neutron and gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America, and with over 2,000 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris regulated market (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

