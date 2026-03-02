Bioplastics Market Size to Surpass USD 119.12 Billion by 2035 Growing Demand for Sustainable, Eco-friendly Plastic Alternatives is Driving the Market

Ottawa, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global bioplastics market size accounted for USD 23.81 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 28.08 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 119.12 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 17.47% from 2026 to 2035. This market is exploding due to the rise in demand for sustainable packaging and strict regulation standards on single-use plastics.

Bioplastics Market Key Takeaway

Market Value: The bioplastics market is valued at USD 23.81 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 119.12 billion by 2035.

CAGR: The market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 17.47% from 2026 to 2035

Asia Pacific leads the market with the largest share of 41% in 2025.

Biodegradable Segment accounted for 52.75% of revenue share in 2025.

Non-Biodegradable Segment is forecasted to expand at the fastest growth rate, with a CAGR of 16.8% between 2026 and 2035.

Polylactic Acid (PLA) is the dominant segment, contributing 40.80% of the market revenue in 2025.

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) is projected to experience a notable CAGR of 19% from 2026 to 2035.



Market Overview

Bioplastics are durable polymers derived from renewable resources, offering a sustainable alternative to petroleum-based plastics. They have the potential to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 30% to 70%, and their production requires 65% less energy than conventional plastic, yielding a 42% reduction in carbon footprints. Bioplastics are considered energy-efficient, using far less energy compared to traditional plastic production.

The bioplastics market is growing rapidly, with an increasing number of companies focusing on research and development (R&D) to expand production capacity. The adoption of bioplastics has been accelerated by their excellent technical properties and the favorable regulatory environment in many countries. Governments worldwide have enacted laws to promote the use of degradable materials, driving the growth of bioplastics across various industries. Key market drivers include the increasing demand for eco-friendly products, the growing consumer preference for bio-based goods, and regulatory frameworks supporting sustainable packaging solutions.

Notably, bioplastics are non-toxic, decompose easily, and have a minimal environmental impact. They are also used in applications such as packaging, automotive components, and agriculture. Biodegradable mulching films, for example, are now being used in agriculture and horticulture. This material is increasingly preferred in packaging, with consumers opting for bioplastic packaging over synthetic plastics, as bioplastics are biodegradable and safe for food contact.

Governments, particularly in the European Union, are strong advocates of bioplastics. Major agricultural products such as maize, corn, and sugarcane serve as the primary feedstocks for bioplastics, which are readily available worldwide. These feedstocks mitigate the volatility of crude oil prices, ensuring stability for the bioplastics sector. These factors contribute significantly to the ongoing growth of the bioplastics market.

What are Bioplastics?

Bioplastics are the material obtained from renewable biomass sources. These are designed to be more eco-friendly; they can be bio-based, biodegradable, or both, offering sustainable plastic-free solutions across the packaging, agriculture, and consumer goods sectors. The bioplastic market is experiencing immense growth due to the rise in demand for biodegradable, sustainable, and eco-friendly packaging solutions. In this market packaging remains the dominant application, but it can also be utilized in the automotive, electronics, agriculture, and textiles industries.

The surge in environmental consciousness, regulatory support for green alternatives, and pivot away from traditional petroleum-based plastics. Polylactic acid (PLA) and starch blends are the most common, with a surge in demand for PHA and bio-based polyamides. Technological innovations are focusing on affordable, high-performance-quality material, and production capacity is expected to triple.

Market Opportunity

The bioplastic market is centered upon the immediate need for a global transition towards biodegradable, renewable, and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional fossil fuel-derived plastics. This market expansion is propelled by the need to minimize carbon emissions and combat pollution while advancing a circular economy. The growth is fueled by the immediate need to address environmental issues, stringent government regulation on traditional plastics, and a surge in consumer demand for sustainable products.

Despite its potential, it faces major challenges like cost disparity, infrastructure limitation, and bioplastic cannot match the thermal and barrier durability of that of conventional plastics. Market growth increasingly depends on advancing material technology to boost efficiency while building the infrastructure needed for genuine sustainability.

Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 23.81 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 28.08 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 119.12 Billion Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 17.47% Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Product, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Bioplastics MarketSegmental Insights

Product Insights

Which Product Dominated the Bioplastics Market?

The biodegradable segment dominated the bioplastics market with approximately 52.75% share in 2025. It dominates this market due to the rise in regulatory pressure for banning single-use plastics, the rise in consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging, the need for a sustainable waste management solution, and the pivot toward a circular bioeconomy. Biodegradable plastics are utilized because they decompose into natural components, reducing the waste and lowering carbon emissions compared to traditional fossil-based materials. These are also used in agriculture, textiles, and consumer goods, further boosting the market. Advancements in material have broadened their suitability for higher performance applications.

The non-biodegradable segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. It is experiencing massive growth due to its ability to provide a low carbon emission while maintaining high durability, heat resistance, and structural strength. Companies are increasingly adopting these materials to achieve lower carbon emissions and reduced dependency on fossil fuels. This segment delivers a green alternative to traditional plastics without compromising on industrial-grade performance.

Application Insights

Which Application Segment held the Largest Share in the Bioplastics Market?

The polylactic acid segment has contributed more than 40.80% of revenue share in 2025. It dominates this market due to its high industrial composability, sustainable raw material procurement, and diverse functionality with physical properties similar to those of petroleum jelly. Its market is expanded by its cost-effective production, reduced carbon emission, and suitability for direct food contact. It provides high mechanical strength, transparency, and processibility, making it a preferred material for packaging, straws, bottles, and 3D printing. This segment offers practical, scalable, and eco-friendly alternatives for the packaging and consumer goods sector.

The polybutylene succinate (PBS) segment is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 19% between 2026 and 2035. This segment is experiencing fast-paced growth in the market due to its ability to biodegrade, high heat resistance, and high melt processability. This segment is propelled by a surge in demand for sustainable packaging, agricultural mulch films, and government mandates on single-use plastics. The technological advancement has enhanced the production of bio-based monomers, reducing the dependency on fossil fuels, which further fuels the market. This market will grow immensely in coming years due to increased adoption across various sectors.

Regional Insights

What is the Asia Pacific Bioplastics Market Size?

The Asia Pacific bioplastics market size is accounted at USD 9.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to be worth around USD 49.54 billion by 2035, poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.64% from 2026 to 2035.

Why Is Asia-Pacific Dominating the Bioplastics Market?

Asia-Pacific dominated the bioplastics market with a 41% share in 2025. It dominates the market due to strict government regulation, huge investment in manufacturing, and a rise in demand for sustainable packaging. The market is further driven by rapid urbanization, heightened environmental awareness, and a robust agricultural sector providing raw material. The surge in industrialization, such as food, beverages, automotive, and electronics, is fueling the demand for sustainable alternatives. A surge in consumer awareness of plastic pollution is accelerating the transition towards sustainable, eco-friendly products. The dominance is reinforced by massive investment from regional and international companies expanding local production infrastructure.

Which Region is experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Bioplastics Market?

North America is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. It is experiencing massive growth due to strict government regulation on public waste, a surge in consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging, and massive investment in bio-based manufacturing. This market is further propelled by the food/retail packaging, automotive, and consumer goods sectors aiming to reduce their carbon emissions. Notable investment in clean-tech businesses and advancements in polylactic acid technology are driving production capabilities. Companies are bolstering supply chain security by replacing foreign conventional plastics with regional feedstocks and regional manufacturing. Significant funding in composting facilities, manufacturing capacity, and R&D for advanced biopolymer materials are further expanding the market.

U.S. Bioplastics Market Trends

The U.S. bioplastics market is driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable plastic materials across various industries. Bioplastics, derived from bio-based sources such as plant starch, vegetable fats, waste oils, and natural sugars, offer the same benefits as traditional plastics but are easily biodegradable.

The food and beverage sector, along with the growing need for sustainable packaging solutions, has contributed significantly to the rise of bioplastics. While Asia-Pacific led the global market in 2020 with the highest revenue share, it is also the fastest-growing region, expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.45%. China, India, and Japan are key players, but China’s reliance on diverse raw materials for biodegradable plastic production may alter the market dynamics. China’s limited production capacity could result in rising material costs, prompting industry participants to extend lead times to manage these costs.

China Bioplastics Market Trends

China’s bioplastics market is driven by heightened environmental awareness, national and regional policies limiting traditional single-use plastics while promoting biodegradable alternatives. The demand for bioplastics is increasing across packaging, foodservice, and agricultural mulch films. China's government policy has spurred investments in PLA, PBAT, and PBS value chains, with PLA gaining significant market share due to its compostability and improving performance.

Bioplastics Market Growth in Europe

Europe is experiencing robust growth in its bioplastics market, driven by increasing awareness of plastic pollution and a strong preference for sustainable, eco-friendly packaging solutions. Policies like the EU Single-Use Plastics Directive and the European Green Deal are steering industries away from traditional plastics toward biodegradable and bio-based alternatives. These initiatives are fostering the demand for bioplastics across various sectors, including food packaging and consumer goods.

UK Bioplastics Market Trends

The UK bioplastics market is diversifying rapidly, with bio-based plastics finding increasing applications in agricultural films, packaging, and consumer goods. This shift is driven by sustainability mandates and growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products. The market’s expansion is propelled by both regulatory pressures and the desire to offer greener solutions to consumers.

Latin America’s Sustainable Packaging Shift Fuels Bioplastics Market Growth

Latin America's bioplastics market is poised for significant growth, driven by rising environmental awareness, regulatory mandates promoting sustainable materials, and technological advancements that enhance bioplastics' performance and cost-effectiveness. Packaging, agriculture, and consumer goods sectors are leading the adoption of bioplastics, as they seek to meet evolving sustainability standards and cater to consumer preferences for greener alternatives.

Brazil Bioplastics Market Trends

Brazil’s bioplastics market is experiencing growth fueled by the demand for environmentally friendly substitutes in consumer goods and packaging. Innovations in bio-based materials and improvements in production technology are expected to lower costs and expand the use of bioplastics in everyday products.

MEA’s Expanding Bioplastics Market

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is witnessing rapid growth in its bioplastics market, driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging, particularly in the food and beverage sectors. Both multinational corporations and local brands are increasingly adopting bioplastics to meet sustainability goals and reduce their carbon footprint.

UAE Bioplastics Market Trends

The UAE bioplastics market is evolving from an import-dependent market to a significant production hub. A major polylactic acid (PLA) factory, set to become the world’s largest, will enhance local supply. As consumers and companies demand more sustainable products, the UAE market is increasingly shifting toward biodegradable, compostable, and bio-based plastics.

Competitive Landscape

TEIJIN LIMITED

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Avantium

PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd.

An Phat Holdings

NatureWorks LLC

SABIC

BASF SE

Futerro

Trinseo S.A.

Braskem

Total Corbion PLAIR

SUPLA (JIANGSU SUPLA BIOPLASTICS CO., LTD.)

Solvay



Recent Development

In August 2025, Cortec launched its bioplastics product Eco Works 100, which is a certified industrially compostable packaging film (TÜV Austria, #TA8012509046) that contains 100 percent USDA-certified bio-based content as a replacement for petroleum-based products.

In January 2025, the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras launched a new initiative aimed at developing zero-waste bioplastics. It focuses on developing sustainable alternatives to conventional plastics by creating cost-effective and scalable alternatives that are not only biodegradable but also microplastic-free.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Biodegradable Polylactic Acid Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Starch blends Others

Non-biodegradable Polyethylene Polyethylene Terephthalate Polytrimethylene Terephthalate Polyamide Others



By Application

Packaging Rigid Packaging Bottle & Jar Trays Others Flexible Packaging Pouches Shopping/Waste Bags Others

Consumer goods

Agriculture

Automotive & Transportation

Textile

Building & Construction

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



