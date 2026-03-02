Press release: Orange Business and Tech Mahindra to forge strategic partnership to accelerate end-to-end digital transformation for enterprise customers worldwide, focusing on AI, automation and secure digital platforms

Press release

Paris, 02 March 2026

Orange Business and Tech Mahindra to forge strategic partnership to accelerate end-to-end digital transformation for enterprise customers worldwide, focusing on AI, automation and secure digital platforms

This proposed 5-year partnership aims to fast-track next-generation solutions for international customers by combining Orange Business’ trusted leadership in networks, platforms, cloud and cybersecurity with Tech Mahindra’s strong integration expertise and agile delivery capabilities

Orange Business to boost profitable growth thanks to strengthened competitiveness of its international operations and access to new markets through an ambitious go-to-market approach

Tech Mahindra to benefit from economies of scale and leverage Orange’s trusted infrastructure and platforms to provide new value-added services





Orange Business and Tech Mahindra today announced that they have entered exclusive negotiations to form a non-equity, global strategic partnership to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation. The proposed collaboration establishes a strategic go-to-market approach, emphasizing increased regional collaboration, product innovation and the further utilization of existing platforms to deliver secure, scalable and AI-powered solutions, increasingly in-demand by global organizations. This partnership would also include outsourcing a portion of Orange Business global customer support, quote-to-bill operations and post-sales teams outside France to Tech Mahindra.

Driving International Growth and Innovation at Scale

Aligned with Orange Business’ ambition to become the undisputed worldwide leader in secure connectivity for enterprises, the initiative reflects Orange Business’ commitment to investing, expanding and winning market share in global markets.

The proposed partnership would leverage Orange Business platforms to deepen engagement with existing customers and accelerate new customer acquisition, expanding its international footprint and service portfolios. While Orange Business would continue to manage directly end-to-end services for certain critical segments, including French operations, and ensure full compliance with French and European regulations, the proposed partnership would accelerate and expand international operations.

Strengthening Capabilities Through Talent and Collaboration

The combination of Orange Business International’s unique positioning with Tech Mahindra’s delivery agility and scale would accelerate automation, increase operational efficiency, boost competitiveness, and deliver greater value to customers worldwide.

A comprehensive review of current operations, processes, tools, and performance metrics will identify areas where Orange could leverage Tech Mahindra’s know-how and maximize the impact of the partnership. The focus would be to increase speed, scalability, and overall efficiency, while supporting sustainable growth and improving customer experience.

Complementing Orange Business’ Digital Transformation

This proposed partnership would complement the broader digital transformation underway at Orange Business. It would reinforce the ability to accelerate execution, scale delivery, and maintain a strong competitive edge across regions, while continuing to advance future-ready platforms and services.

“This partnership would be a significant growth catalyst for Orange Business and for our customers. The collaboration would be designed to accelerate our scale in both market reach and operational excellence, supporting our ambition to become the undisputed global leader in secure connectivity for enterprises. It would strengthen our ability to deliver services globally, while staying true to our core values: trust, performance, and responsibility. With Tech Mahindra, our customers would benefit from highly agile and competitive delivery capabilities combined with our unique assets, including our networks, our platforms, our trusted brand, and our talented teams. Our complementary strengths and shared vision will empower us to advance faster and achieve greater impact together,” said Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, CEO of Orange Business.

“This proposed strategic partnership brings Orange Business and Tech Mahindra together to shape the future of enterprise connectivity and digital experiences. Guided by a shared commitment to Grow, Empower, and Transform the industry, we will unite our complementary strengths to help enterprises accelerate digital transformation and unlock spectrum of possibilities in an increasingly connected world,” said Mohit Josh, CEO & Managing Director of Tech Mahindra.

This project is subject to the completion of the process with the relevant employee representative bodies.





About Orange Business

Orange Business, the enterprise division of the Orange Group, is a leading network and digital integrator, supporting customers to create positive impact and digital business. The combined strength of its next-generation connectivity, cloud, and cybersecurity expertise, platforms, and partners provides the foundation for enterprises around the world. With 30,000 employees across 65 countries, Orange Business enables its customers’ transformations by orchestrating end-to-end secured digital infrastructure and focusing on the employee, customer, and operational experience. More than 30,000 B-to-B customers put their trust in Orange Business globally.

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators. As of the end of 2025, Orange connects 340 million customers (including MasOrange) across 26 countries and generated 40.4 billion euros in revenues.

Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA). For more information: www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on X: @orangebusiness

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.





About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 149,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit www.techmahindra.com

Press contacts:

Séverine Belhomme Moisand, Orange Business, severine.belhommemoisand@orange.com

Elizabeth Mayeri, Orange Business, elizabeth.mayeri@orange.com

Abhilasha Gupta, Tech Mahindra, Abhilasha.Gupta@TechMahindra.com

media.relations@techmahindra.com

