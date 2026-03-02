Vocalbeats.AI Announces Scholarship with National University of Singapore to Accelerate AI-Native Talent Development

SINGAPORE, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocalbeats.AI, a Singapore-based AI-powered audio company, today announced the establishment of the Vocalbeats.AI Scholarship at the National University of Singapore. Open to students from the School of Computing and the College of Design and Engineering beginning in 2026, the scholarship will provide recipients with priority access to internships, mentorships, and career pathways at Vocalbeats.AI.

“Singapore offers a rare combination of strengths: world-class education, a cosmopolitan business environment with deep global connections, and a sophisticated approach to AI governance. Together, these create the ideal environment for nurturing AI-native talent who will define the future of human-technology interaction,” said Marco Lai Jinnan, CEO of Vocalbeats.AI. He added, “We have also seen firsthand how our career programs transform bright students into thriving professionals. This scholarship is a natural extension of that.”

In 2025, Vocalbeats.AI welcomed over 10 interns from local universities, with two successfully transitioning to full-time roles upon graduation. The company expects to maintain this momentum going forward, particularly as global demand and market traction for its voice AI applications continues to grow.

About Vocalbeats.AI

Vocalbeats.AI is a Singapore-based AI-powered audio company dedicated to innovating intelligent, user-friendly products and services designed to improve everyday life with more lifelike, intuitive, and accessible voice AI. Its expanding portfolio of AI-powered applications — spanning productivity, wellness, and beyond — is increasingly being embraced by a diverse global user base.

Beyond developing applications, Vocalbeats.AI is redefining how people interact with AI. Powered by an international team of engineers, designers and researchers, the Company pushes the boundaries of voice and AI technology to empower people everywhere to work smarter, connect more meaningfully, and live better.

For more information, please visit www.vocalbeats.ai.

Media contact: media@vocalbeats.com