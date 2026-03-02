12BET Returns as Official Partner of the YONEX All England 2026

LONDON, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 12BET , a global sport and entertainment brand since 2007, continues its commitment to world-class sport as it returns as Official Partner of the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships 2026. The tournament will take place from 03–08 March at the Utilita Arena Birmingham, with total prize money of USD 1,450,000. This marks the second consecutive year of partnership and reflects 12BET’s continued support for elite international competition.

Recognized as one of the sport’s most historic and prestigious tournaments, the All England Open remains a cornerstone of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 calendar, attracting the world’s top-ranked athletes each year. By continuing as Official Partner, 12BET aligns with the discipline, resilience, and pursuit of excellence that define international competition and reinforce the tournament’s enduring legacy.

This partnership reflects 12BET’s core value of sincerity, expressed through genuine and sustained support for the sporting communities it engages with. Returning to the All England Open signals a long-term commitment that goes beyond visibility, emphasizing respect for athletic dedication and for the traditions that shape global badminton.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with the YONEX All England,” said Rory Anderson, Spokesperson for 12BET. “The tournament represents excellence, heritage, and the relentless pursuit of performance. Our continued involvement reflects sincerity in action, standing alongside athletes and fans who share a deep respect for the sport.”

Through its ongoing participation in international sporting platforms, 12BET reinforces its position as a supporter of world-class competition and global sporting culture. As the 2026 championships approach, the brand looks forward to another chapter of elite performance while continuing to uphold its commitment to sincerity and excellence in sport.

About 12BET

12BET , established in 2007, is a global sport and entertainment brand built on the core value of sincerity and a strong commitment to responsible engagement. Ranked 17th in eGaming Review Magazine’s Annual Power 50, 12BET has earned global recognition for its integrity and long-standing trust. Guided by sincerity in every interaction, the brand continues to deliver secure, reliable, and meaningful experiences to audiences worldwide.

Affiliate marketers interested in partnership opportunities are invited to explore the 12BET Affiliate Program.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e97665a-22f0-43bf-8867-c68f5bce6ced