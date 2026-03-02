ACP Asset Management Launches First-of-a-kind Sri Lanka Fund

ACP ASSET MANAGEMENT AND ACP CORUM LAUNCH OF FIRST-OF-A-KIND SRI LANKA FUND

Sri Lanka Opportunity Fund provides rare, value-driven investor access into Sri Lanka as market reforms gain momentum

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – 2 March 2026 – ACP Asset Management and its investment manager ACP Corum today announced the launch of its Sri Lanka Opportunity Fund, the first and only European-regulated UCITs fund dedicated to Sri Lankan assets. The fund offers international investors a regulated and liquid investment portal into Sri Lanka.

The launch builds on ACP Corum’s earlier Sri Lanka AMC strategy, which delivered returns of 25.60% in 2025, 48.55% in 2024, and 38.50% in 2023, in USD terms, representing a cumulative return of 77.55% since inception in December 2021, significantly outperforming the MSCI Frontier Markets Index.

Why Sri Lanka, Why Now?

Sri Lanka is emerging from a period of economic restructuring, supported by a more stable debt profile, renewed fiscal and regulatory discipline and close ties with regional neighbours. Reforms across state-owned enterprises, taxation, and energy pricing, combined with a rebound in tourism and export-oriented manufacturing, have improved macro fundamentals. Equity valuations remain among the most discounted in Asia at approximately 11x price-to-earnings, offering a rare value-driven entry point for long-term investors.

Investment Opportunity

The fund seeks to capture Sri Lanka’s long-term growth through selective investments in listed equities and fixed income. It focuses on valuation dislocations in high-growth sectors (e.g. banking, consumer and export-oriented industries) and delivers exposure to the country’s economic recovery, closely linked to India and broader Asian trade.

The fund is regulated by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) of Liechtenstein. A UCITS structure with a minimum 30% liquidity buffer provides daily liquidity, transparency, and institutional-grade safeguards. The strategy also includes targeted allocations to sovereign and high-quality corporate bonds in both USD and LKR.

Stefan Bucher, Director of ACP Corum, commented:

“We believe Sri Lanka is now poised for long term sustainable growth. In the growth phase of other similar frontier markets like Vietnam, UCITS funds and similar investment vehicles emerged to spotlight the country’s capital markets to global investors, delivering significant returns. Our new Sri Lanka Opportunity Fund aims to do precisely that.”

Contact:

investorrelations@acp-corum.com



About ACP Asset Management is an investment house managing approximately USD 170 million in assets, with deep expertise in frontier and emerging markets. The firm focuses on public and private market investments, including equities, private equity, venture capital, fixed income, and real assets, providing institutional and family office investors with access to high-growth opportunities across Asia and other emerging economies. ACP combines disciplined investment processes with active portfolio management to deliver risk-adjusted returns and long-term value creation.

www.acp-am.com

About ACP Corum Pty Ltd, the Australian-licensed platform of the ACP Group (AFSL 285503), leverages ACP’s regional expertise alongside a proven track record in Australian funds management. The platform offers clients access to a range of investment opportunities across listed and unlisted equities, fixed income, infrastructure, and alternative assets, serving as a bridge between Europe, Australia, and Asia to deliver bespoke, globally diversified investment solutions.

www.acp-corum.com