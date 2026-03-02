Voting Rights and Capital

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

2 March 2026

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company announces as follows.

At the close of business on 28 February 2026, the Company had 63,554,192 Ordinary shares in issue, of which 1,922,106 were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 61,632,086.

The above figure 61,632,086 may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395



