



NBPE Announces January Monthly NAV Estimate

St Peter Port, Guernsey, 2 March 2026

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.2bn0F1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 31 January 2026 monthly NAV estimate.

NAV Highlights (31 January 2026)

After accrual of the 1H 2026 dividend, NAV per share was $27.63 (£20.13), a USD total return of 1.1% in the month

Approximately 46% of valuation information based on 31 December 2025 private company valuations or quoted holdings

On a constant currency basis, Q4 2025 private valuations are up 1.7% 2

Additional private company valuation information expected in the coming weeks and will be incorporated into future monthly NAV updates ~352k shares repurchased (cost of ~$7.4 million) in January 2026 at a weighted average discount of 26% resulting in ~$0.06 NAV per share accretion in the month $291 million of available liquidity at 31 January 2026



As of 31 January 2026 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 1.1% 5.5% 8.5%

2.8% 46.5%

7.9% 172.2%

10.5% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 2.3% 20.1% 72.2%

19.9% 87.4%

13.4% 260.7%

13.7% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised (5.1%) 1.9% 8.2%

2.7% 58.7%

9.7% 228.3%

12.6% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 3.1% 21.1% 44.5%

13.1% 80.8%

12.6% 137.6%

9.0%

* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.

Portfolio Update to 31 January 2026

NAV performance during the month primarily driven by private company valuations and FX

0.8% NAV increase ($10 million) from updated private company valuation information

0.4% NAV increase ($5 million) from foreign exchange movements

Immaterial change in NAV from quoted holdings

0.2% of NAV accretion from share buybacks

(0.3%) NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to expense accruals





$4 million of realisations received in 2026

$4 million received during the month of January, consisting of full and partial realisations of Hydro Holdings and Husky





No new direct investments in January 2026; $3 million of follow-on investments

$10 million committed to one new investment which closed in February 2026

An additional $30 million committed to one new investment in January 2026 which is expected to close in the coming weeks

Strong pipeline of investment opportunities, especially in mid-life co-investments and co-underwrite opportunities





Well positioned to take advantage of opportunities with $291 million of total liquidity at 31 January 2026

$81 million of cash and liquid investments with $210 million of undrawn credit line available





Continued buybacks in January 2026

~352k shares repurchased in January 2026 at a weighted average discount of 26%; buybacks were accretive to NAV by ~$0.06 per share

Including buybacks through 27 February 2026, since the beginning of 2025, NBPE has repurchased ~3.6m shares (cost of $74 million) at a weighted average discount of 26% which was accretive to NAV by ~$0.61 per share

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 January 2026 was based on the following information:

7% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 January 2026 7% in public securities

39% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2025 39% in private direct investments

54% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2025 54% in private direct investments



For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3882 6644

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

Luke Dampier

Charlotte Francis

Supplementary Information (as of 31 January 2026)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 76.9 6.3% Osaic 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 69.8 5.7% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 65.1 5.3% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 59.8 4.9% Mariner 2024 Leonard Green & Partners Financial Services 45.4 3.7% FDH Aero 2024 Audax Group Industrials 43.6 3.6% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 42.3 3.5% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 41.4 3.4% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 39.9 3.3% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 37.2 3.1% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 36.1 3.0% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 32.5 2.7% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 31.3 2.6% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 29.4 2.4% Engineering 2020 Renaissance Partners / Bain Capital Technology / IT 27.6 2.3% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 27.5 2.3% Benecon 2024 TA Associates Healthcare 27.1 2.2% Agiliti 2019 THL Healthcare 25.3 2.1% Viant 2018 JLL Partners Healthcare 24.2 2.0% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 24.1 2.0% Excelitas 2022 AEA Investors Industrials 24.1 2.0% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 23.9 2.0% Fortna 2017 THL Industrials 21.4 1.8% CH Guenther 2021 Pritzker Private Capital Consumer 20.3 1.7% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 19.9 1.6% Solace Systems 2016 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 19.0 1.6% Real Page 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 18.8 1.5% Chemical Guys 2021 AEA Investors Consumer 17.0 1.4% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 16.9 1.4% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 13.1 1.1% Total Top 30 Investments $1,001.0 82.2%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 77% Europe 23% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Industrials / Industrial Technology 23% Tech, Media & Telecom 20% Consumer / E-commerce3 16% Financial Services 16% Business Services 13% Healthcare 9% Other 4% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2016 & Earlier 7% 2017 15% 2018 13% 2019 14% 2020 12% 2021 18% 2022 7% 2023 2% 2024 10% 2025 2% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3000 employees across 27 countries. The firm manages $563 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again in 2025, we were named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of December 31, 2025.

1 Based on net asset value.

2 Based on information received to-date and may be subject to change.

3 One company was reclassified from consumer to industrials in the period.

Attachment