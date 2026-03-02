AB Artea Bankas joined by new CTO

On March 2, 2026, Artea Bank appointed Oleg Marofejev as its new Head of Business Development and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). O. Marofejev has more than 20 years of experience in banking digitalization, product development, and large-scale strategic transformation initiatives.

He joins the bank at a pivotal moment, as Artea embarks on one of its most significant strategic transformations. The organization is currently upgrading its core banking platform while advancing the integration of physical and digital customer experiences under a unified “phygital” approach.

“We are fundamentally strengthening our technological foundation so that physical and digital customer service operate as one seamless experience. Oleg’s expertise in executing complex digital banking transformations and enhancing product ecosystems will be instrumental in achieving our strategic goals,” said Vytautas Sinius, CEO of Artea Bank.

“The bank’s current phase compares to Apple’s situation in 1997 – a moment when a strong and recognized brand returned to its roots while simultaneously opening the door to a technological revolution. I see this as the ideal moment for transformation. I am motivated by the opportunity to contribute to this journey and confident that my experience will help ensure a smooth technological leap that delivers maximum value to our customers,” Oleg Marofejev said.

Prior to joining Artea Bank, Marofejev spent more than two decades at Swedbank, where he led digital banking, integration, and open banking initiatives across the Baltic countries and Sweden. He was responsible for major strategic digitization projects, the development of modern integration architecture, expansion of digital channels, and implementation of innovative technological solutions that significantly advanced the bank’s digital transformation.