GEVORKYAN in Nuremberg: new projects in the tens of millions of EUR

 | Source: GEVORKYAN, a.s. GEVORKYAN, a.s.

GEVORKYAN, a.s. presented itself over the past week as an exhibitor at two events in Nuremberg, Germany: Enforce Tac, a specialized trade fair for defence and security, and IWA OutdoorClassics, one of the leading international trade fairs for outdoor, hunting and sport shooting.

We are pleased not only with establishing new contacts, but also with the high-quality discussions with existing customers about possible expansions of cooperation and new applications,” says Dipl.-Ing. Artur Gevorkyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GEVORKYAN.

According to the company, the increased interest from visitors and partners was also evident thanks to the expansion of material and manufacturing capabilities. New projects in the field of ceramic materials and hard metals came to the forefront. The meetings resulted in specific requests for price quotations for serial production, as well as follow-up technical consultations. Preliminary internal estimates indicate that the volume of new opportunities currently under discussion may, with further elaboration, range between seven and nine tens of millions of EUR.


About GEVORKYAN
GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations and one of the most innovative companies in the sector worldwide. More information is available at https://gevorkyan.eu/en/.

Contact information:
Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

Attachment


Tags

defence Enforce Tac IWA GEVORKYAN new projects obranný průmysl nové projekty Enforce tac novinky obranný priemysel

Attachments

260302 newsletter EN

Related Links

GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • February 25, 2026 02:00 ET | Source: GEVORKYAN, a.s.
    94 new customers

    GEVORKYAN, a.s. announces the completion of due diligence and the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of a plant in Italy. Formal approvals by the authorities are underway and will be...

    Read More
    94 new customers
  • February 17, 2026 02:00 ET | Source: GEVORKYAN, a.s.
    GEVORKYAN in the Portfolio of a Goldman Sachs Fund

    „According to publicly available data, the Goldman Sachs Central Europe Equity fund, managed by Goldman Sachs, holds an exposure to GEVORKYAN, a.s. within its regional investment strategy focused on...

    Read More
    GEVORKYAN in the Portfolio of a Goldman Sachs Fund