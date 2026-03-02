Skyworks and MediaTek Showcase Early 6G FR3 and PC1 RF Front-End Innovations at MWC 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS) announced it will showcase an early 6G new FR3 frequency range RF front-end (RFFE) power amplifier at Mobile World Congress 2026 (MWC26), taking place in Barcelona from March 2–5, 2026. Presented in collaboration with MediaTek, the live demonstration highlights the companies’ continued efforts to advance next-generation wireless platforms and accelerate access to future 6G technologies.



At MWC26 Hall 3, Stand 3D10, MediaTek will demonstrate a reference design that uses the SKYR60002 advanced 6G FR3 LNA and power amplifier module with integrated filters designed to support the new 6.425GHz to > 7 GHz spectrum supported in the latest 3GPP standard. The SKYR60002 6G FR3 LNA power amplifier module with integrated filters supports the high linearity, wide bandwidth support, and robust thermal performance needed to comply with stringent 3GPP standard requirements.



In addition, Skyworks will present the SKY58287-11 power amplifier module. This high-efficiency Ultra High Band (UHB) PC1 RFFE module is optimized for MediaTek platforms to address the growing need of network operators to extend the range and performance of their network infrastructure. This power amplifier module uses packaging technology that reduces thermal resistance, eliminating the need for a heat sink and simplifying system design for high-performance fixed wireless and broadband applications. The support for Power Class 1 (PC1) extends the 5G cell-edge coverage for wireless home internet applications.



“6G will introduce a new class of performance requirements, from wider bandwidths and higher frequencies to more advanced air interfaces and system-level efficiency,” said Evan Su, general manager of wireless communications business unit at MediaTek. “By working closely with Skyworks on early 6G power amplifier development and reference designs, we are aligning our chipset and RF roadmaps to give the ecosystem superior performance and earlier access to validated, end-to-end platforms. This collaboration helps accelerate innovation and lays the groundwork for future 6G deployments across next-generation wireless applications.”



“Our collaboration with MediaTek is enabling meaningful progress at the front end of next-generation wireless platforms,” said Joel King, senior vice president and general manager of mobile solutions at Skyworks. “By demonstrating both an early 6G FR3 power amplifier and a high-efficiency UHB PC1 solution, we’re showing how close chipset-to-RFFE alignment can enable innovation, accelerate performance, simplify system design, and help customers prepare for what’s next in wireless connectivity.”



Availability



Engineering samples of the SKYR60002 6G FR3 6.425GHz to > 7 GHz LNA power amplifier module with integrated filters and the SKY58287-11 UHB PC1 front-end module will be available to early access partners in alignment with MediaTek’s chipset evaluation schedule.



