iQGen Launches v1 Platform to Transform Distributed Energy Funding and Operations

DOVER, Del., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQGen today announced the commercial release of the iQGen v1 platform, a comprehensive infrastructure solution that integrates funding, secure operations, and distributed system orchestration for energy, connectivity, and critical facility assets.

Built to support the transition to decentralized infrastructure, iQGen v1 combines asset-backed capital solutions with operational controls designed for regulated and mission-critical environments. The platform streamlines project lifecycle management from funding approval through deployment, operation, and participation in distributed programs such as Virtual Power Plants (VPPs).

Platform Capabilities

iQGen v1 enables funding and management of a broad array of infrastructure assets, including:

Distributed Energy Resources (DERs)

Virtual Power Plant (VPP) aggregation and dispatch

Real-time monitoring and control

Edge-native and hybrid deployments

The platform’s modular design supports deployment across residential, commercial, industrial, and grid-edge settings.

Integrated Funding Solutions

iQGen v1 embeds funding directly into the platform to accelerate deployment and participation in long-term infrastructure programs. Key funding products include:

Residential and Commercial Solar Funding — Access to capital for solar projects of all sizes.

— Access to capital for solar projects of all sizes. Asset-Backed Funding & Cash-Out Products — Flexible repayment structures tied to underlying asset performance.

— Flexible repayment structures tied to underlying asset performance. Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) — Structures for long-term energy off-take and revenue stability.

— Structures for long-term energy off-take and revenue stability. Home Improvement and Resilience Funding — Capital solutions supporting upgrades that strengthen energy systems.

— Capital solutions supporting upgrades that strengthen energy systems. Commercial & Industrial Project Capital — Funding for larger enterprise deployments and infrastructure scaling.



These products are designed to increase access to capital, expand project eligibility, and align financial incentives with long-term operational outcomes.

Enabling Virtual Power Plants and Market Participation

The iQGen v1 platform supports aggregation of DER assets into Virtual Power Plants, enabling coordinated response to grid signals and market opportunities. Capabilities include:

Secure resource aggregation

Dispatch optimization

Utility and market integration

Performance tracking and settlement

This approach helps asset owners and operators unlock new revenue streams while contributing to grid resilience.

Bundled Connectivity and Security Solutions

Through strategic partnerships, iQGen v1 extends infrastructure functionality with:

Connectivity and edge-network services

Home and facility security solutions

These offerings create a unified infrastructure stack that delivers managed energy, data, and security services.

Security and Control Architecture

Embedded into the platform is a sovereignty-first framework that ensures visibility, control, and regulatory compliance:

Zero-trust identity and access management

End-to-end encryption (data at rest, in transit, and in use)

Customer-controlled encryption key management

Segmented, permissioned network architecture

This architecture provides organizations with direct control over data, access policies, and operational governance.

Mission

“iQGen v1 represents a new standard for how distributed infrastructure is funded, deployed, and operated,” said Judson Willis, Chief Product Officer iQGen. “Our mission is to enable sovereign control of energy and infrastructure assets by aligning capital and operational technology within a unified platform that serves stakeholders across residential, commercial, and critical sectors.”

About iQGen

iQGen develops integrated platforms that combine infrastructure funding with secure, distributed operations. The company’s technology supports the deployment and management of energy systems, Virtual Power Plants, connectivity solutions, and other critical infrastructure in regulated and mission-critical environments.

