SRI Management Expands into Arkansas Market with Langford of Fayetteville and Adds Westhill Collierville in Tennessee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRI Management proudly announces the addition of Langford of Fayetteville in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Westhill Collierville in Collierville, Tennessee, to its growing senior living portfolio. The addition of Langford of Fayetteville marks SRI Management’s first community in Arkansas, representing a strategic expansion into a new market and further strengthening the company’s regional footprint.



Langford of Fayetteville offers Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care in one of Arkansas’s most vibrant and growing regions. The community supports aging in place, allowing residents to transition seamlessly between levels of care while remaining in familiar surroundings. Through thoughtfully designed living spaces, engaging programming, and individualized service plans, Langford promotes independence while delivering personalized support, including specialized memory care for those living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

Westhill Collierville provides Assisted Living and Memory Care services in the greater Collierville, Tennessee area. Known for its residential setting and personalized approach, Westhill emphasizes dignity, purpose, and meaningful daily engagement. Residents benefit from individualized wellness plans and a compassionate team trained to provide support in a secure, structured environment.



“We are proud to welcome Langford of Fayetteville and Westhill Collierville into the SRI Management family,” said Todd Filippone, President of SRI Management. “Entering Arkansas is an important milestone for us. Both communities have strong teams, and our focus is to build on that foundation by strengthening clinical support, investing in people and enhancing the resident experience through disciplined operations and hands-on leadership.”



SRI Management brings more than 25 years of senior living experience and a proven operational platform focused on quality outcomes, regulatory compliance, team development and financial stability.



“Our growth strategy is intentional and values-driven,” said Don Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of SRI Management. “We expand into markets where we can make a meaningful impact. Arkansas is a natural extension of our footprint, and alongside Westhill Collierville, these communities align with our mission to elevate the senior living experience while providing long-term operational strength.”



Both communities will benefit from SRI Management’s centralized infrastructure, clinical oversight and leadership development initiatives ensuring residents and families experience consistency, transparency and quality at every touchpoint.

For more information, visit Langford of Fayetteville at http://www.langfordoffayetteville.com/ and Westhill Collierville at http://www.westhillcollierville.com/

About SRI Management

SRI Management, a brand within the SR Companies family of brands, provides seniors and their families with an exceptional senior living experience, guided by the company’s core values of Character, Compassion, Commitment, Consistency, and Communication. SRI Management oversees more than 50 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities throughout the United States. More information on SRI Management can be found at www.srimgt.com.

