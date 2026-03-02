Payhawk’s newly verified AI agents to collect invoices and save 4 years of manual work for customers

LONDON, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payhawk, the AI-native spend management platform, today announces new capabilities for its Financial Controller Agent, verified with Cloudflare, to retrieve invoices directly from vendor portals after an employee authenticates it in a secure browser session.



For many finance teams, the slowest part of invoice processing still happens outside the finance system. Employees often have to log into vendor portals, search billing sections for invoices, download them, then upload them to expenses. Many also rely on inbox forwarding rules just to capture documents and stay compliant. And while expenses paid at POS terminals are uploaded instantly, finance teams have to wait on average 12.6 days for online invoices.



With Payhawk, the Financial Controller Agent retrieves invoices from vendor portals, including Cloudflare-protected sites. Invoice data is then automatically coded in the platform, removing repetitive searching, downloading, and uploading for employees and finance teams. Combined with Payhawk’s integrations with more than 60 systems, customers can reconcile and automate expenses in real time.

“Without a doubt, this has been #1 most requested feature on the Payhawk platform since we started the company in 2018. Employees hate having to login to websites, search for invoices in hidden or remote sections, then download and upload them, which typically takes about 3 minutes per invoice. Payhawk’s AI agents solve this by searching the website, downloading invoices, coding all the required fields and submitting them on the user’s behalf. We expect Payhawk customers to have more than 500,000 online invoices that need to be collected in 2026 which will result in around 4 years of saved manual work for our customers,” said Hristo Borisov, co-founder & CEO of Payhawk.

Cloudflare’s Verified Bots program uses HTTP message signatures to allow bots to authenticate themselves and allow websites to identify them, enabling customers greater security and control over their application.

“By using Cloudflare’s Verified Bots program, Payhawk is demonstrating how cryptographically verified agents can interact with the web responsibly, allowing businesses to automate complex workflows like invoice retrieval without compromising on security or site integrity,” said Bryan Becker, Director, Product Management, Cloudflare. “Our goal is to move the industry towards a world where site owners have the transparency and control they deserve, while still allowing helpful, verified agents to operate without compromising on the security or integrity of customer applications and user accounts.”

The feature is currently available in preview for selected customers that are heavy users of Meta, LinkedIn, and Google Ads, cloud providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure, and transportation companies such as Bolt, Uber, and Freenow. Companies that want early access can register their interest, with the feature expected to reach general availability for all Payhawk customers later this year, and will be included at no additional cost.

Payhawk is also enhancing its new Travel agent, which handles flights and hotel bookings, with this new functionality. Very soon the AI Travel agent will proactively book an Uber or Bolt to your hotel as soon as you have landed. With the power of this new delegation capability, Payhawk is expanding its core product by obtaining boarding passes, ordering rides, and shopping on behalf of users within its Procurement agent.

These new features are part of Payhawk’s positioning as the first AI-native spend management platform, supercharging employee productivity by combining AI, payments and enterprise SaaS features into a single unified platform.