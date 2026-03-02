Stealth Coating Market to Reach USD 109.96 Million by 2035, Owing to Defense Modernization and Low-Observable Technology Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stealth Coating Market size is valued at USD 58.47 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 109.96 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.56 % over the forecast period.

Growing defense modernization initiatives and rising need for technology pertaining to the survivability of military aircraft, naval vessels, and ground vehicles are the main drivers of the growth of the stealth coating market.





The U.S. Stealth Coating Market is valued at USD 19.55 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 36.21 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.39% from 2026 to 2035.

The rising use of low-observable technology, investments in next-generation military weapons, and growing emphasis on reducing radar and infrared signature are all factors contributing to the market's consistent growth.

Rising Defense Modernization Programs to Boost Market Growth Globally

Governments throughout the world are making significant investments to improve their military capabilities, such as fighter aircraft, armored vehicles, unmanned systems, and surface and subsurface boats. Third, in order to increase operating survivability, stealth coatings are crucial for lowering radar, infrared, and acoustic signatures. From a defense and national security perspective, and as a result, military are using cutting-edge coating techniques to provide existing and future platforms more sophisticated capabilities. Furthermore, the need for stealth coatings is being driven by the expanding defense budgets in emerging economies and acquisition programs in wealthy nations, which make it a crucial component of military technology.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Radar Absorbing Coatings (RAC) led with 42% share owing to their capability of reducing the radar cross-section of the platforms which in-turn enhances the survivability of platforms during combat. The fastest-growing segment is the multispectral and multi-functional coatings, which has been driven by the requirement of advanced stealth over multiple detection ranges, such as radar, infrared and visual.

By Application

Aircraft led with 38% share as high-value fighter jets, bombers, and unmanned aerial systems have a heavier reliance on coatings to evade radar and infrared detection. The missile and UAV segment is the fastest application segment of the CMC materials market with the increasing use of compact, high-speed, and unmanned platforms requiring stealth to survive.

By Technology

Polymer-Based Coatings led with 35% share due to their lightweight nature, ease of application, and excellent radar-absorbing properties. Nanocomposite coatings are the fastest-growing segment due to their superior multi-spectral absorption, thermal stability, and mechanical strength.

By End-User

Defense Forces / Military led with 47% share as primary adopters of stealth coatings for aircraft, naval vessels, ground vehicles, and missile systems. Aerospace and aviation OEMs are the fastest-growing end-user segment as they integrate advanced stealth coatings into next-generation aircraft, UAVs, and missiles during manufacturing.

Regional Insights:

North America captured 38.10% of Stealth Coating market in 2025 owing to robust defense budgets, penetration of advanced military technologies and prominent aerospace and defense manufacturers. The region's market supremacy was further cemented by ongoing significant investments in next-generation stealth aircraft, navy vessels, and extensive defense modernization programs.

By expanding defense spending, modernizing military fleets, and placing more focus on domestic aerospace and defense industry, Asia-Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest current average growth rate of up to 7.92% between 2026 and 2035.

Key Players:

PPG Industries, Inc.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

BAE Systems plc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Sherwin‑Williams Company

Intermat Defense

Hentzen Coatings, Inc.

Stealth Veils Inc.

CFI Custom Military Solutions

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The Boeing Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Allnex

SRG Global Inc.

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

March 2025, Northrop Grumman disclosed the deployment of a new multi-spectral stealth coating on the B-21 Raider strategic bomber, developed under the U.S. Air Force’s “Silent Shield” program.

May 2025, Lockheed Martin announced the integration of its “DarkStar” stealth coating into the F-35 Block 4+ modernization program and Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) prototypes.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MANUFACTURING & PRODUCTION METRICS – helps you evaluate global production capacity (liters/tons per year), cost per m² or kg by material type, yield efficiency during manufacturing and field application, supply chain cost breakdown (raw materials vs. processing vs. application), and the number of certified stealth coating manufacturers worldwide.

– helps you evaluate global production capacity (liters/tons per year), cost per m² or kg by material type, yield efficiency during manufacturing and field application, supply chain cost breakdown (raw materials vs. processing vs. application), and the number of certified stealth coating manufacturers worldwide. REGULATORY & DEFENSE COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you assess the number of countries mandating stealth specifications, share of coatings compliant with MIL-STD or NATO standards, export control adherence for sensitive technologies, certification rates for environmental resistance testing, and licensing approvals for cross-border technology transfers.

– helps you assess the number of countries mandating stealth specifications, share of coatings compliant with MIL-STD or NATO standards, export control adherence for sensitive technologies, certification rates for environmental resistance testing, and licensing approvals for cross-border technology transfers. ENVIRONMENTAL & DURABILITY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you benchmark corrosion and oxidation resistance improvements, operational temperature and humidity tolerance ranges, service-life extension statistics, and overall durability under combat or extreme operating conditions.

– helps you benchmark corrosion and oxidation resistance improvements, operational temperature and humidity tolerance ranges, service-life extension statistics, and overall durability under combat or extreme operating conditions. SUSTAINABILITY & ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT INDEX – helps you analyze VOC emission reduction, hazardous solvent minimization, eco-compliant production trends, and environmental footprint improvements during coating formulation and application processes.

– helps you analyze VOC emission reduction, hazardous solvent minimization, eco-compliant production trends, and environmental footprint improvements during coating formulation and application processes. CAPACITY UTILIZATION & SUPPLY CHAIN RISK ANALYSIS – helps you identify production bottlenecks, raw material dependency risks, geopolitical supply exposure, and scalability potential influencing defense procurement timelines and investment decisions.

