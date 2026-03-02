Banu Launches All-in-One Outbound Platform with 185M+ Verified Property and Business Owner Contacts

Reno, NV, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banu today announced the national expansion of its all-in-one outbound platform, integrating 185M+ verified property and business owner contact records with built-in CRM and multi-channel automation.
Designed for professionals across real estate, mortgage, insurance, finance, and other B2B industries, Banu consolidates data and execution into a single system.
The platform includes:
- 150M+ property owner records
- 35M+ business owner records
- Verified personal phone numbers and emails
- Built-in pipeline CRM
- Email automation
- SMS outreach
- Phone dialing functionality
- Automated direct mail postcards
- Zero integrations required
- Free account access with no credit card required
Unlike traditional data providers that stop at exports, Banu enables users to move directly from search to execution without relying on third-party systems.
The company was founded by operators with over $600M in commercial real estate transaction experience and more than $100M in financing expertise, bringing firsthand knowledge of outbound challenges to product development.
Banu is targeting a professional market of over 5 million real estate, mortgage, insurance, and financial services professionals nationwide.
By unifying data and automation into one workflow engine, the company positions itself as infrastructure rather than a point solution. Free accounts are available at www.banu.ai.
Media Contact:
Banu.ai
Website: https://www.banu.ai/
Email: tristen@banu.ai
Address: 960 S Virginia St, Suite 201, Reno, NV 89502