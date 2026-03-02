Banu Launches All-in-One Outbound Platform with 185M+ Verified Property and Business Owner Contacts

Reno, NV, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banu today announced the national expansion of its all-in-one outbound platform, integrating 185M+ verified property and business owner contact records with built-in CRM and multi-channel automation.





Designed for professionals across real estate, mortgage, insurance, finance, and other B2B industries, Banu consolidates data and execution into a single system.

The platform includes:

150M+ property owner records

35M+ business owner records

Verified personal phone numbers and emails

Built-in pipeline CRM

Email automation

SMS outreach

Phone dialing functionality

Automated direct mail postcards

Zero integrations required

Free account access with no credit card required

Unlike traditional data providers that stop at exports, Banu enables users to move directly from search to execution without relying on third-party systems.

The company was founded by operators with over $600M in commercial real estate transaction experience and more than $100M in financing expertise, bringing firsthand knowledge of outbound challenges to product development.

Banu is targeting a professional market of over 5 million real estate, mortgage, insurance, and financial services professionals nationwide.

By unifying data and automation into one workflow engine, the company positions itself as infrastructure rather than a point solution. Free accounts are available at www.banu.ai .



