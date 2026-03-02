Kaldalón hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant to Buyback Program

During week 9 of 2026, Kaldalón hf. did not purchase any shares under the share buyback programme announced on the stock exchange on 6 January 2026

Under the programme, Kaldalón may repurchase up to a maximum of 9,000,000 shares, provided that the total consideration paid does not exceed ISK 250,000,000. The execution of the programme commenced on Wednesday, 7 January, and will remain in effect until either of the aforementioned volume or consideration limits has been reached, but no later than 2 March 2026.



Prior to these latest transactions, Kaldalón hf. held 24,091,818 of its own shares. Following the purchases, the company holds a total of 24,091,818 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.22% of the company’s total issued share capital.



Kaldalón hf. purchased a total of 3,089,097 own shares under the program, equivalent to 0.28% of issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 83,697,460.



The buyback program is conducted in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which sets out technical standards for buyback programs.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is